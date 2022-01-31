Gain Therapeutics Announces Additional Details on its February 4th Virtual R&D Day

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”), a biotechnology company transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform, today announced additional details on its R&D Day being held virtually on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Eastern Time.



The R&D Day Event, entitled “Neuroscience and Beyond: Harnessing Computational Technology and Allosteric Modulators to Drug the Undruggable” will feature presentations from several Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs):

Zoe Cournia, PhD (Biomedical Research Foundation Academy of Athens) will discuss the role of supercomputing in novel allosteric target discovery.

Samuel Broder, MD (former Director of the National Cancer Institute and Scientific Advisor of Gain Therapeutics) will discuss the role of allosteric drug discovery in targeting undruggable proteins in Oncology.

Tiago Fleming Outeiro, PhD (University Medical Center Göttingen) will discuss protein misfolding in neurodegenerative diseases.

Ricardo A. Feldman, PhD (University of Maryland School of Medicine) will present recent data generated in patient-derived iPSCs with Gain Therapeutics’ structurally targeted allosteric regulators for the treatment of GBA1-associated neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s and Gaucher Disease.

Joanne Taylor, PhD (former Director of Neuroscience at Eisai and Scientific Advisor of Gain Therapeutics) will serve as moderator.



The Gain Therapeutics management team will present on the following topics:

Xavier Barril, PhD (Chief Scientific Officer) will discuss the SEE-Tx® Platform - Combining Advances in Big Data and Computational Technology to Discover Novel Allosteric Targets.

Manolo Bellotto, PhD (General Manager & President) will provide an overview of Gain’s GBA programs and an update on the company’s pipeline.

A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

KOL Biographies

Zoe Cournia, PhD is a Researcher – Associate Professor level at the Biomedical Research Foundation, Academy of Athens, where she works on anticancer drug and materials design using High Performance Computing. She graduated from the Chemistry Department, University of Athens in 2001 and received her PhD at the University of Heidelberg in Germany in 2006. She then worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Chemistry Department, Yale University, USA, on computer-aided drug design and in 2009 she became a Lecturer at Yale College. She has been awarded with the American Association for Cancer Research Angiogenesis Fellowship (2008), the "Woman of Innovation 2009" Award from the Connecticut Technology Council, USA, the Marie Curie Fellowship from the European Union (2010), the "Outstanding Junior Faculty Award" from the American Chemical Society (2014) and the first "Ada Lovelace Award" from the "Partnership for Advanced Computing in Europe" (2016). She was a member of the Infrastructure Advisory Group (INFRAG) of the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking in 2018-2021. She is the Associate Editor of the Journal of Chemical information and Modeling, American Chemical Society and the national representative of Greece in the Division of Computational and Theoretical Chemistry in the European Chemical Society. Since January 2022 she is appointed as Member of the Innovative Health Initiative Joint Undertaking States Representatives Group, representing Greece. She is currently teaching at the Master’s program “Data Science and Information Technologies” at the Department of Informatics and Telecommunications, National University of Athens. She is the Founder of the SME Ingredio, a mobile phone app that informs consumers on the potential hazards of chemical ingredients in food and cosmetics products using open, peer-reviewed data.

Tiago Fleming Outeiro, PhD received his PhD in Molecular and Cell Biology at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, MIT, and the University of Chicago. Dr. Outeiro went on to work as a consultant and research scientist at FoldRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where his PhD work was transferred to the start up company. Dr. Outeiro went on to work as a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard University. Subsequently, Dr. Outeiro became the principal investigator and group leader at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular in Lisbon, Portugal. Dr. Outeiro currently holds the position of Full Professor of Aggregopathies, Director of the Department of Experimental Neurodegeneration at University Medical Center Gottingen, in Gottingen, Germany. Dr. Outeiro's major research interests are focused on the understanding of the molecular mechanisms which lead to neurodegeneration in diseases such as Parkinson's, Huntington's and Alzheimer's disease.

Ricardo A. Feldman, PhD is an Associate Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Department of Microbiology and Immunology. Dr. Feldman received his PhD from the Department of Cell Biology at New York University School of Medicine, working with Drs. Takashi Morimoto and David Sabatini. After that he was a post-doctoral fellow at the Rockefeller University, in the laboratory of Dr. Hidesaburo Hanafusa. In Dr. Hanafusa's lab, he identified several new tyrosine kinase oncogenes that had been captured by RNA tumor viruses and identified their cellular homologs. Dr. Feldman then moved to The National Cancer Institute (NCI) where he worked in the laboratory of Dr. Doug Lowy. He then joined the faculty of the UMSOM Department of Microbiology and Immunology. Dr. Feldman is also a founding member of The Center for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine. Dr. Feldman’s laboratory uses patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) to model lysosomal storage diseases and for drug discovery.

Samuel Broder, MD has spent a lifetime at the forefront of science and medicine in many diverse arenas. He is the former Director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) where he oversaw the development of numerous anti-cancer therapeutic agents. Dr. Broder also helped launch a number of large-scale clinical trials related to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, and he inaugurated the highly successful Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE). Furthermore, during the 1980s, his laboratory was responsible for developing the first 3 agents approved by FDA specifically to treat the AIDS virus (Retrovir® (AZT), Videx® (ddI), and HIVID® (ddC). He joined the Celera Corporation at its founding in 1998, as the Executive VP for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, and there he helped advance the human genome project. His most recent executive position was as SVP, Health Sector, Intrexon Corp, with responsibilities for gene therapy and synthetic biology. He is the author or co-author of over 340 scientific publications, and is an inventor on many patents. He has received numerous awards related to his research in cancer and AIDS. He was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 1993. He graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor in 1970, did an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Stanford University in Palo Alto, and then did subspecialty training in medical oncology at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform SEE-Tx®. The ability to identify never-seen-before allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas provides opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases and oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse.

For more information, visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/

