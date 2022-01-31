First Western Trust Hires Paula Campos to Focus on Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Trust Bank* (“First Western Trust”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW), has announced the hiring of Paula Campos as Market President with a focus on the Scottsdale, AZ area.



Ms. Campos enables First Western Trust to help clients in Scottsdale to build their best lives for generations by developing trusted relationships, providing high-touch service, and delivering as a local, trusted expert with access to tailored banking and wealth management services.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our ability to offer wealth management and private banking expertise, highly personalized service, and broad suite of products and services to the Scottsdale market,” said Chuck Watts, Regional President in Arizona. “Paula comes to us with over 30 years of banking experience, with the majority dedicated to helping high-net worth clients achieve their goals. Her experience and deep ties to the Scottsdale community will serve her well as a trusted advisor to clients in this area. We are thrilled to have Paula lead our experienced team in Scottsdale, and look forward to her growing our presence in this important market for the years to come. We believe Paula’s background, approach and strong track record of success aligns with our aim to build the best private bank for the Western wealth management client for generations.”

Ms. Campos is a proud native of Scottsdale, having called the area home her entire life. Her professional credentials include leadership positions at First Citizen’s Bank and BBVA; she is a licensed banker with Life/Health, 6/63 licenses and an NMLS License. Her experience also includes the Cornell Leadership Program, Cannon Wealth Strategist program and California Banker’s School program. Her community involvement has included Chair for the Volunteer Connection, involvement with St. Vincent De Paul, St. Mary’s Food Bank, Catholic Charities and JDRF Foundation. She also participates in Network in Action (NIA), a business networking group in Scottsdale that focuses on connections and also gives back to the Community.

For more information, please contact Paula Campos at 480-596-1817 or paula.campos@myfw.com.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, go to www.myfw.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID 477166.

Forward-Looking Statements

