Oil-Dri Announces Christopher B. Lamson as Group Vice President of Retail and Wholesale

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) announces that effective today, Christopher B. Lamson has been appointed as Group Vice President of Retail and Wholesale (“R&W”).



Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “I am pleased to welcome Chris to the Oil-Dri team. In his role as Group Vice President of Retail and Wholesale, Chris will be responsible for overseeing our domestic and Canadian consumer products, industrial, and sports turf businesses. All current general managers within the R&W Products Group will report directly to him. Additionally, he will assume responsibility for our co-packaging business, which includes our 43 year relationship with The Clorox Company.

Chris received his bachelor’s degree in finance from St. Mary’s College of California. He spent 18 years with The Clorox Company in a variety of senior leadership roles including Vice President, General Manager, Food and Charcoal Division and Vice President, General Manager of Clorox’s Walmart Inc. Multi-Functional Customer Team. His most recent experience was with Central Garden and Pet as Senior Vice President and General Manager for private label and branded pet bedding products and accessories.

Chris’ wealth of experience owning the P&L for branded and private label products at world class companies plus his commercial leadership in working with some of the world’s largest retailers will serve him very well in this new role at Oil-Dri.”

About Oil-Dri

