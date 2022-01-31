OTM Skin is Transforming Skin and Lives with Laser Tattoo Removal in Thornton, Colorado Featuring the Astanza Duality

Thornton, Colorado, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTM Skin, a leading aesthetic practice in Thornton, CO, is now offering advanced laser tattoo removal treatments to help individuals with tattoo regret remove or modify unwanted tattoos. OTM Skin uses the industry-leading Astanza Duality to deliver safe, effective treatments and fast results. In addition to laser tattoo removal, OTM Skin specializes in a variety of aesthetic services, including dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, microneedling, chemical peels, scalp micropigmentation, facials and more.

“I’ve seen firsthand the powerful impact aesthetic skin treatments can have on one’s appearance, mindset, and attitude,” said Natasha Baldivia, owner. “Laser tattoo removal is one of the most transformative services OTM Skin offers. We’re able to erase unwanted or traumatic tattoos, fade tattoos to create better cover-ups, and selectively remove parts of a tattoo that someone no longer connects with. We’re so excited to continue making real changes, both inside and out, through advanced treatments like laser tattoo removal.”

OTM Skin uses the Astanza Duality, a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that can safely treat all skin types. The Duality produces two essential wavelengths for effective fading–1064 and 532 nm. These wavelengths matched with the Duality’s intense peak power and ultra-quick pulse duration makes it easy for OTM Skin to target and safely shatter a wide range of unwanted tattoo colors.

“OTM Skin wants the best for their clients, which is what pushed them to add laser tattoo removal to their services," said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Account Manager. "We are excited to be a part of their success and are positive that the Duality will uphold their promise of delivering outstanding results.

About OTM Skin

OTM Skin is a growing aesthetic skin practice in Thornton, Colorado. It specializes in laser tattoo removal, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, and other aesthetic procedures that promote natural beauty and skin health. In additional, OTM Skin is an official contractor for the state of Colorado and can receive referrals from state organizations and the Division of Youth Services to provide low-cost tattoo removal through its Community Tattoo Removal Program.

To learn more about OTM Skin or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.otmskin.com/, call (720) 979-7021, or follow them on Facebook. OTM Skin is located at 10321 Washington St #101, Thornton, CO 80229.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.