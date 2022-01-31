KnowBe4 Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it expects to release financial results for its fourth quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 after market on February 16, 2022. KnowBe4 will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.



The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s Investor Relations Website prior to the conference call, and the archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website shortly after the call. The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

When: February 16, 2022

Time: 4:30 pm ET

Conference Call: (833) 529-0227 (US/Canada Toll Free) or (236) 738-2273

Conference ID: 7378691

Webcast: https://investors.knowbe4.com/investor-relations

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

