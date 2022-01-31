Quotient Limited to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021 will be released before market open on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.



Quotient will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time the same day. Participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (US) or 1-201-689-8560 (International), using conference ID 13725727. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.quotientbd.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through February 15, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the US or 1-412-317-6671 if international. The replay access code is 13725727.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.



CONTACT: Investor Relations, ir@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26