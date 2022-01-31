Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II Extension Vote Results

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (Nasdaq: LCAPU, LCAP and LCAPW) (“LCAP” or the “Company”) today announced that its stockholders have approved an extension of the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination from February 18, 2022 to August 18, 2022 (the “Extension”) at the special meeting of stockholders held on January 27, 2022. The Extension provides LCAP with additional time to complete the previously announced proposed business combination with MSP Recovery, LLC (“MSP”).



Ophir Sternberg, Chief Executive Officer of LCAP, commented on the results of the meeting: “We are happy to report that we received well above the threshold of required outstanding shares that voted to support the extension, which will allow us additional time to complete our business combination with MSP. The active engagement of our investors in this extension process is encouraging, and with this vote of approval, we will continue to work towards completing a successful business combination to build shareholder value for this company.”

About MSP Recovery

Founded in 2014, MSP Recovery has become a Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery leader, disrupting the antiquated healthcare reimbursement system with data-driven solutions to secure recoveries against responsible parties. MSP Recovery provides the healthcare industry with comprehensive compliance solutions, while innovating technologies designed to help save lives. For more information, visit: www.msprecovery.com .

About Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, visit: www.LCAP2.com.

