Shinji Inu Launches, As It Aims To Reshape The Crypto Landscape

New York, NY, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shinji Inu is pleased to announce the introduction of its token - Shinji Inu. The project aims to provide short-term liquidity to users and other crypto enthusiasts with NFTs as collateral.







About Shinji Inu

Shinji Inu is a decentralized finance project that was on January 19th 2022. It is referred to the Anime character Shinji, which is from a reputable Evangelion anime series. The project aims to leverage bleeding edge use cases in the form of NFT to grow naturally. Users can get short term liquidity with their NFTs as collateral.

Shinji Inu has a Doxxed core team member that has vast experience in the blockchain industry. The team members understand how to leverage blockchain to refine traditional payment systems. At the moment, the team has kick-started an audit process by CertiK, one of the leading audit firms in the crypto space. Shinji Inu has been listed on HotBit for interested members of the public to purchase.

Shinji Inu Vision

Shinji Inu aims to revolutionize the world by disrupting traditional financial models. Since its launch over a week ago, it has continued to receive the support of the crypto community. To encourage the community, the team has given out lots of exciting incentives and executed several daily giveaways. In the weeks to come, Shinji Inu will develop an innovative NFT game and Arcade game. These games will be exclusive to its users.

As the project builds up momentum, the team will also develop Shinji DEX, a decentralized exchange, where users and external members will easily buy, sell, trade, and swap different tokens. Shinji has a utility planned for the near future.

How To Buy Shinji Inu

Step 1: Install MetaMask

The first step is to install MetaMask. You can download MetaMask on your mobile device or on Firefox/Chrome.

Step 2: Buy ETH

The next step is to purchase and transfer ETH to your MetaMask wallet. You can purchase ETH from any of the leading exchanges like Binance or Coinbase.

Step 3: Visit Uniswap

Once you have ETH in your MetaMask wallet, the next step is to visit Uniswap using your preferred browser. Connect your wallet with Uniswap and navigate to where you will find the "buy" tab. Click on the buy tab to purchase the tokens.

Step 4: Swap Your Tokens

Now this is the last step. Enter the amount of ETH you would like to swap into Shinji Inu and also enter the Shinji Inu contract address in the space provided. Adjust the slippage, and click the "swap" button to get Shinji Inu tokens.

Tokenomics

Total Supply: 69,000,000,000,000.00B SHINJI

Tax: 10%

Reflection: 1%

Marketing: 4%

Development: 2.5%

Liquidity: 2.5%

Get 1% reflection on every transaction.

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/shinji-inu

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/shinji-inu/

Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0x1f31dd60b84ea2a273cfc56876437e069ae80afd

Dextool: https://www.dextools.io/app/ether/pair-explorer/0x3BE9207F5A70aCA8ff1557336d3Ac153F797a6AC

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShinjiInuToken