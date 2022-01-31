Independence Gold Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) (the "Company") wishes to announce the granting of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants to purchase up to 2,675,000 common shares under the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options will be granted for a period of five (5) years, commencing on January 27, 2022, exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of Independence Gold Corp.

“Randy Turner”

Randy Turner, President and CEO

