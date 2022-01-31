Colorado VNA Bolsters Its Services to the Community

ARVADA, Colo., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (Colorado VNA), a member of the Care Synergy network, recently bolstered its services and commitment to the community by completing the inclusion of Halcyon Hospice under its organizational umbrella and updating it mission, vision and logo.

After Halcyon Hospice joined Colorado VNA in 2020, the organization has been continuously working to integrate increased hospice, palliative and bereavement care services into it what it offers to the community.

"We've all been working as one organization - Colorado VNA and Halcyon at Colorado VNA - now, we are working under one mission and logo, too - the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association," stated Julie Nunley, President of Colorado VNA.

Colorado VNA updated its mission statement to the community to express its targeted goals of "Care, Quality and Compassion since 1889." This is reflected in their new logo.

Since 1889, Colorado VNA has been the community leader in providing the highest quality home healthcare, wellness and now hospice and palliative care.

Headquartered in Arvada, CO, the expanded Colorado VNA will remain a mission-driven nonprofit, community-based organization. They offer home healthcare and wellness care throughout the Denver metro area, Colorado Springs and parts of greater El Paso and Teller counties.

In addition, Colorado VNA offers hospice and palliative care services throughout the Denver metro area and north including within Larimer and Weld counties.

About Colorado VNA: Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (Colorado VNA) is a member of the Care Synergy Network and serves Coloradans as the state's leading home health care agency. Colorado VNA provides quality and compassionate care, ranging from preventive to recovery to palliative and end-of-life, in the home and community. For more information, visit www.vnacolorado.org.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

