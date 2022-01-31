New York Mortgage Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividend Distributions

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT” or the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2021. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company.



Stockholders should review the 2021 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder's tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

The Company's dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #649604501) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5



Declaration

Date



Record

Date



Payment

Date

2021

Distribution

Per Share

2021

Ordinary

Dividend

2021

Qualified

Dividend 2021

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2021

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2021

Non

Dividend

Distributions

2021

199A Dividends

(4) 3/15/2021 3/25/2021 4/26/2021 $0.100000 $0.022711 - $0.009685 - $0.067601 $0.022711 6/14/2021 6/24/2021 7/26/2021 $0.100000 $0.022715 - $0.009685 - $0.067601 $0.022715 9/13/2021 9/23/2021 10/25/2021 $0.100000 $0.022715 - $0.009685 - $0.067601 $0.022715 12/13/2021 12/27/2021 1/25/2022 $0.100000 $0.022715 - $0.009685 - $0.067601 $0.022715 Totals $0.400000 $0.090856 - $0.038740 - $0.270404 $0.090856

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604709) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5



Declaration

Date



Record

Date



Payment

Date

2021

Distribution

Per Share

2021

Ordinary

Dividend

2021

Qualified

Dividend 2021

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2021

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2021

Non

Dividend

Distributions

2021

199A Dividends

(4) 12/7/2020 1/1/2021 1/15/2021 $0.484375 $0.437466 - $0.046909 - - $0.437466 3/15/2021 4/1/2021 4/15/2021 $0.484375 $0.437466 - $0.046909 - - $0.437466 6/14/2021 7/1/2021 7/15/2021 $0.484375 $0.437466 - $0.046909 - - $0.437466 9/13/2021 10/1/2021 10/15/2021 $0.484375 $0.437466 - $0.046909 - - $0.437466 (1) 12/18/2021 $0.339063 (1) $0.306227 - $0.032836 - - $0.306227 Totals $2.276563 $ 2.056091 - $0.220472 - - $2.056091

(1) Series B Preferred Stock was redeemed in full, effective on December 18, 2021 and this amount represents the accrued dividend paid in connection with this redemption

The Company’s dividend distributions per share of 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604808) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5



Declaration

Date



Record

Date



Payment

Date

2021

Distribution

Per Share

2021

Ordinary

Dividend

2021

Qualified

Dividend 2021

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2021

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2021

Non

Dividend

Distributions

2021

199A Dividends

(4) 12/7/2020 1/1/2021 1/15/2021 $0.4921875 $0.4445207 - $0.0476660 - - $0.4445207 3/15/2021 4/1/2021 4/15/2021 $0.4921875 $0.4445220 - $0.0476660 - - $0.4445220 6/14/2021 7/1/2021 7/15/2021 $0.4921875 $0.4445220 - $0.0476660 - - $0.4445220 (2) 7/30/2021 $0.0820312 (2) $0.0740870 - $0.0079440 - - $0.0740870 Totals $1.5585937 $1.4076517 - $0.1509420 - - $1.4076517

(2) Series C Preferred Stock was redeemed in full, effective on July 30, 2021 and this amount represents the accrued dividend paid in connection with this redemption

The Company’s dividend distributions per share of 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5



Declaration

Date



Record

Date



Payment

Date

2021

Distribution

Per Share

2021

Ordinary

Dividend

2021

Qualified

Dividend 2021

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2021

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2021

Non

Dividend

Distributions 2021

199A Dividends

(4) 12/7/2020 1/1/2021 1/15/2021 $0.500000 $0.451578 - $0.048422 - - $0.451578 3/15/2021 4/1/2021 4/15/2021 $0.500000 $0.451578 - $0.048422 - - $0.451578 6/14/2021 7/1/2021 7/15/2021 $0.500000 $0.451578 - $0.048422 - - $0.451578 9/13/2021 10/1/2021 10/15/2021 $0.500000 $0.451578 - $0.048422 - - $0.451578 Totals $2.000000 $ 1.806312 - $0.193688 - - $ 1.806312

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604873) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5



Declaration

Date



Record

Date



Payment

Date

2021

Distribution

Per Share

2021

Ordinary

Dividend

2021

Qualified

Dividend 2021

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2021

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2021

Non

Dividend

Distributions 2021

199A Dividends

(4) 12/7/2020 1/1/2021 1/15/2021 $0.4921875 $0.444520 - $0.047666 - - $0.444520 3/15/2021 4/1/2021 4/15/2021 $0.4921875 $0.444522 - $0.047666 - - $0.444522 6/14/2021 7/1/2021 7/15/2021 $0.4921875 $0.444522 - $0.047666 - - $0.444522 9/13/2021 10/1/2021 10/15/2021 $0.4921875 $0.444522 - $0.047666 - - $0.444522 Totals $1.9687500 $1.778086 - $0.190664 - - $1.778086

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604865) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Declaration

Date Record

Date Payment

Date 2021

Distribution

Per Share 2021

Ordinary

Dividend 2021

Qualified

Dividend 2021

Capital

Gain

Distribution 2021

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain 2021

Non

Dividend

Distributions 2021

199A Dividends

(4) 9/13/2021 10/1/2021 10/15/2021 $0.467900 (3) $0.422586 - $0.045314 - - $0.422586 Totals $0.467900 $0.422586 - $0.045314 - - $0.422586

(3) Series F Preferred Stock was initially issued on July 7, 2021 and this amount represents the initial dividend paid on October 15, 2021, for the third quarter 2021 partial dividend period.

(4) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the Ordinary Dividends in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

New York Mortgage Trust does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Any tax statements contained herein were not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding U.S., federal, state or local tax penalties. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

For Further Information

AT THE COMPANY

Investor Relations

Phone: 212-792-0107

Email: InvestorRelations@nymtrust.com