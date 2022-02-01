Bharat Sharma Was Named Top Marriage Therapist in Edmonton, Alberta, for the Third Year in a Row

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bharat Sharma, marriage counsellor of Edmonton Counselling Services, Alberta, has won the 2022 ThreeBestRated® award because of his services with sensitivity, responsiveness, and respect for individuals and couples struggling with anxiety, depression, addiction, relationships or other issues. And he has faced a rigorous 50-point inspection of ThreeBestRated® including history, complaints, and satisfaction.

About Bharat Sharma:

Bharat Sharma is an Indian-Canadian therapist, and he is a prominent advocate for mental health issues in Edmonton, Alberta. His work has made him one of the best-known and leading figures in mental health and alternative medicine. Sharma earned a Doctor of Medicine in alternative medicine and a Master of Social Work degree equivalency in Alberta. As a Master Practitioner in Clinical Counselling, Canadian Clinical Supervisor in Addiction, and a qualified Substance Abuse professional, he brings real-life experience, values, and formal training to help his patients get to a better place in their life.

Edmonton Counselling Services:

In 2015, Bharat Sharma founded Edmonton Counselling Services, and he has dedicated his career to helping couples, individuals, and families struggling with everyday life issues, including addictions, mental well-being, anger management, grief, relationship problems, and self-esteem issues in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Sharma believes that the mind affects the thought processes, mental state, and body. He considers people might be initially uncertain about seeking out help and support for mental health for personal reasons but, when they do, they will feel confident that they are taking a bold first step towards getting to a better life and being a better person.

Counselling Approaches:

As an integrative therapist with an understanding of healthy human development, he modifies standard treatment tools to fill in gaps that affect each individual differently. By combining factors drawn from different psychological theories and research, he creates a more inclusive and flexible treatment approach than more traditional, singular forms of therapy.

For individuals struggling with anger, anxiety, depression, addiction or other issues, Edmonton Counselling Services offers a safe, non-judgmental environment to explore and make progress toward their goals.

Those in need of couples counselling will find assistance with communication, conflict, affairs, and emotional distancing. Thousands of individuals have benefited from his treatments in Edmonton and the surrounding area.

However, no marriage can last forever in peace and contentment; there will always be disputes. In such situations, people can seek counselling in order to keep the relationship alive. Hence, Sharma's mission is to provide his patients with the best therapy available through a multi-disciplinary approach, including body, mind, and spirit treatment in a holistic way. He accomplishes it through a unique combination of complementary alternative and counselling approaches.

In need of any counselling services? Visit https://edmontoncounsellingservices.ca/about/. Sharma's clinic is located in Cedars Professional Park, 2923 66 St. NW, Edmonton, T6K 4C.

CONTACT:

Bharat Sharma

780 328 7706

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment