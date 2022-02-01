Glycotope to spin-out its Service Business to the newly formed FyoniBio GmbH



Berlin, Germany, February 1, 2022 - Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology company developing antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific carbohydrate structures, and CantonBio Deutschland GmbH, a subsidiary of Canton Biologics Co. Ltd., a leading Chinese CDMO, today announced the successful completion of CantonBio’s acquisition of Glycotope’s service business under the newly formed FyoniBio GmbH.

The spin-out completes Glycotope’s refocus solely towards drug discovery and development, utilizing its proprietary technology platform to develop uniquely tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies. FyoniBio, now as part of Canton Biologics Group, will continue the contract development service business and offer a broad range of ISO-9001 compliant services from cell line development to clinical bioanalysis.

Henner Kollenberg, Glycotope’s Chief Executive Officer, said “We look forward to collaborating with FyoniBio for our development needs, while Glycotope’s renewed focus solely on drug discovery and development sharpens our profile as a platform company for tumor targeting antibodies with unique specificity.”

Dr. Lars Stöckl, Managing Director of FyoniBio said “We are also looking forward to continuing the service business with a great team of long-term colleagues and long-standing existing partners as well as potential new collaborators.”

Dr. Hans Baumeister, Managing Director of FyoniBio added; “We are so happy to be able to offer extended one-stop service packages from clone and cell line development all the way to GMP manufacturing. Our portfolio in clinical bioassay services performed under GCLP quality regulations is surely an add-on for the CDMO service offered by FyoniBio and Canton Biologics.”

Dr. Xiao Shen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Canton Biologics said, “The acquisition of FyoniBio not only supports the international growth strategy of Canton Biologics, more importantly, through FyoniBio, Canton Biologics can significantly extend our technology platforms and service scope to better support international clients in Europe and worldwide.”

About Glycotope

Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology platform to develop uniquely tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies. Glycotope antibodies target specific tumor-associated carbohydrate structures or protein/carbohydrate combined glyco-epitopes (GlycoTargets). Glycotope has to date discovered in excess of 150 GlycoTargets with antibodies against several of these targets currently under development.

Based on their superior tumor-specificity, Glycotope antibodies are suitable for development in an array of different modes of action including naked antibodies, bispecifics, antibody-drug-conjugates, cellular therapies or fusion-proteins.

Currently six clinical and pre-clinical programs based on this technology are under development by Glycotope or its licensing partners. Visit www.glycotope.com.

About FyoniBio

FyoniBio is a newly formed contract development and clinical lab company continuing the service business of Glycotope on the biotech campus Berlin Buch. FyoniBio is offering 20 years of experience in developing biopharmaceuticals to customers. FyoniBio is an ISO 9001 certified company and operates in part under GCLP. Comprehensive one-stop shop services, from clone development to RCB for CHO and GEX cell lines, process development ready to transfer to the GMP facility of your choice, cutting edge know-how in glycobiology (analytics and cell biology), bioassay development for a wide range of proteins. Excellent know-how in clinical PK, biomarker and immunogenicity analysis of clinical samples under good clinical and laboratory practice (GCLP). Visit www.fyonibio.com.

About Canton Biologics

Canton Biologics Co., Ltd. is a private-funded science-driven high-tech enterprise located in Canton Greater Bay Area. It is in process of international-leading cell line development, upstream, downstream process development, formulation development, physicochemical analysis and bioanalysis method development technology platforms in its R&D centre, as well as fed-batch and perfusion cGMP manufacturing in 50-2000L SUBs under the most stringent regulatory requirement in its commercial manufacturing site. Since the establishment in 2016, Canton Biologics has provided biopharmaceutical and biotech companies with high quality one-stop CMC services covering a broad range of biomacromolecule drugs including monoclonal (mono- and multi-specific) antibodies, recombinant and fusion proteins, probiotic bacteria, vaccines and recombinant viruses for cell and gene therapy. Visit www.cantonbio.com.