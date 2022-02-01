Unified Communication Market Growing Business Factors: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast, Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Unified Communication Market can be integrated with services such as Email, web applications, social media, and business tools such as customer relationship management (CRM) system.

Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its upcoming report titled, “Unified Communication Market Size, Share and Global by Application (Video, Telephony, Conferencing and others), By Deployment (On-premise & Cloud-Based/Hosted), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing and others) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029”.

List of Key Players in the Market:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Verizon Communications Inc.

Polycom Inc.

COVID-19 Impact –

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative influence on almost every industry in the world. As a result of a variety of precautionary lockdowns and other limitations imposed by governments across the globe, severe disruptions have occurred in their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations.

In addition, consumer demand has decreased as people are now more focused on removing non-essential expenses from their budgets due to the general economic downturn. Over the projected period, the aforementioned factors are expected to weigh on the worldwide Unified Communications market's revenue trajectory. The global Unified Communication market share is likely to rebound as separate government agencies begin to lift these enforced lockdowns.

Report Coverage –

The report includes comprehensive data on the Unified Communication solution market. Additionally, it comprises information on the regional growth of the sector. The report also delivers information on the COVID-19 impact on the industry as well as the driving and restraining factors that could affect the market’s holistic growth.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America is expected to be the largest unified communication solution market over the forecasted period due to huge investment done by regional governments and leading players across the region for technological development in the Unified Communications as a service (UCaaS).

In April 2017, NEC Corporation and Hewlett Packard, Enterprise entered into a collaboration to create UC solutions jointly, thereby capturing new opportunities in developed countries such as the US and Canada. This partnership has assist organizations to quickly accelerate and adopt mobile-first networking services to improve UC based productivity.

Segmentation-

On the basis of by Application, By Deployment, By Industry Vertical and by Geography.

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Market Growth

Product releases, significant expenditure on R&D, partnerships and acquisitions, and so on are the primary growth tactics these firms use to combat the severe competition in the market. Companies are engaging in joint ventures, contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other collaboration tactics with the primary goal of earning the largest market revenue.

Key Industry Developments

In September 2018, Comcast Corporation Business, launched their new UC solution, ‘VoiceEdge™’ integrated with cloud phone service, business voice edge, and AI assistant Cortana, making it possible for application such as Microsoft Skype for Business, Office 365, and Google Chrome to stay connected with customers from anywhere to increase productivity and improve voice communications experience.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Study coverage

Objectives of the study

Years considered

Résumé

Geographically, the main regions covered by the Unified Communication Industry report are:

North America - United States, Canada

United States, Canada Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia

China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia Europe - Germany, France, UK. , Italy

Germany, France, UK. Italy Latin America - Mexico, Brazil , Argentina

Mexico, Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa - Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Analysis of market opportunities, challenges, risks and influencing factors Analysis of the value chain and sales channels Research findings and conclusion

Toc Continued …

