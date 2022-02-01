English Icelandic





PLAY’s new low-cost route between Europe and New York

PLAY has launched ticket sales to New York in the United States. PLAY´s first flight to New York will be on June 9 and PLAY will operate daily flights. PLAY will fly to New York Stewart International Airport and will be the only airline to operate international flights from the airport. This will be a major benefit for the millions of people living in the area surrounding the airport and the local tourism industry.

“This is a significant development for New York Stewart International Airport and the region and customers it serves,” said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port of New York and New Jersey.

“The addition of PLAY’s international service is important in realizing our post-pandemic vision for New York Stewart as a leading regional provider of both international and domestic air service and as a generator of strong economic growth.”

This is PLAY´s third destination in the United States as flights to Baltimore/Washington will begin in April and service to Boston will commence in May. This is an important expansion to PLAY´s market area as transatlantic flights will be a major factor in its business model. These three US destinations will open up new routes to Iceland, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels, Trondheim, and Gothenburg in Europe in the spring.

Convenient Low-Cost Airport

The cost of operating at New York Stewart Airport is significantly lower than other airports in New York, making it possible for PLAY to offer the lowest fares between New York and Europe. Because of less air traffic at the airport, PLAY´s aircraft will spend less time taxiing on the ground and in holding patterns, saving fuel, operating expenses and emission. This aligns well with PLAY´s strategy of offering the lowest prices, comfortable and relaxed service in an environmentally-friendly manner.

New York Stewart Airport is an approx. a 75-minute drive from Times Square in Manhattan. While New York Stewart is visibly further away from Manhattan on a map than JFK Airport and Newark Airport, the time it will take passengers to get from these airports to Manhattan is nearly the same. New York Stewart is a small airport with shorter lines and waiting times at security, customs and baggage claim. Exiting the airport takes about 30 minutes or less, and transport to the city is easy and accessible. Buses are the cheapest option to get to Manhattan from New York Stewart, and they are timed with arrivals/departures of PLAY’s flights.

The total time from landing at New York Stewart Airport until arrival in Manhattan can take up to 2 hours, while a similar journey can take up to 2 or 3 hours through JFK and Newark since waiting times are much longer at those airports.

Growing population in Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley has seen a surge in population in the past few years and tops the charts in growing areas of New York. PLAY´s international flights from New York Stewart Airport will greatly improve services in the area, and residents of Hudson Valley won’t have to go far to get low-cost transatlantic flights.

The area around New York Stewart Airport has a lot to offer. Woodbury Commons, one of the largest outdoor outlets in the world, is a 25-minute drive from the airport . It has 220 stores and many of the same brands one would expect to find at Madison Avenue in Manhattan. Last year, the world’s largest Legoland opened in the area, only 25 minutes from the airport.

”After we learned of the economic growth and the attractions in the area surrounding New York Stewart and the benefits the airport has, we did not hesitate and believe that this is a great opportunity. This decision enables us to offer the lowest prices on flights between New York and Europe as we get a good deal being the first airline operating international flights from the airport. Passengers traveling through New York Stewart have many comfortable transportation options from the airport to all directions, not to mention how friendly and efficient it is to use for our passengers. There is also a lot of expectations and excitement for PLAY´s operations at New York Stewart among the local economy and various stakeholders in the area“ say´s Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY.

PLAY will operate flights to 25 destinations in the US and Europe in 2022. PLAY will have six new Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft in operation by summer . The Airbus A320 family suits PLAY´s operations particularly well because of its fuel efficiency, which translates into lower carbon emissions. Also, the Airbus A320 family has the size and range flexibility to reach small and large markets close by and far away.



