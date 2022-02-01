TUGA Innovations Releases Video of Prototype in Action

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LISBON, Portugal, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (OTC: TUGAF) (“TUGA Innovations,” or the “Company”), which is developing solutions to urban mobility challenges with the TUGA , a new type of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) is pleased to announce it has recently completed and released a video featuring a functional vehicle prototype in action.



The first significant step in vehicle development has been achieved and the TUGA Innovations team was determined to document and share this milestone event with its growing audience of supporters. To achieve this, the Company produced a short video demonstrating the vehicle and pride in overcoming certain challenges along the way.

In the video, viewers will note that more than just a test platform was achieved. The designers, working in partnership with the fabrication team at VANGEST S.A. in Portugal, were able to deliver a full multi-body array encompassing the proposed TUGA One, TUGA Deliver, and TUGA Commuter configurations.

The results are the culmination of complex coordinated efforts starting with the chassis and drivetrain engineers in Michigan working in tandem with the design and fabrication teams in Portugal.

“We are very proud to have achieved so much within such a short timeframe,” notes Company VP and Co-Founder César Barbosa. “For me personally its always exhilarating to see a vision become reality, and it truly takes a team effort to accomplish. I want to thank everyone involved, but we have to be practical and also realize that this is just a beginning, a great beginning, but for all of us, much more work lies ahead.”

The TUGA platform aims to address the many challenges faced when driving in, between, and around urban centres and metropolitan areas. The Company’s ’s electric three-wheeled vehicle design incorporates an innovative expandable rear axle supporting interchangeable bodies with plans to integrate digital connectivity into an advanced urban mobility solution that can be configured for the commuter, ride-share delivery, taxi, rental, and leisure markets.

Ross Plummer, head of marketing for TUGA Innovations comments, “This video signals the jumping-off point from which we aim to develop and activate our branding and digital strategies in the coming months. The concept provides so much to work with we were keen to get some actual footage released that shows the TUGA in action as well as the excitement and energy at the Company. So, on behalf of the whole team, we are delighted to introduce our video today.”

The TUGA Innovations video is now available at: https://tugainnovations.com/video-01.

Mr. John Hagie, CEO of TUGA Innovations states, “What a great feeling to experience our concept travelling at speed. During the roll-out, the TUGA demonstrated all the handling characteristics we anticipated and provided a very good level of comfort and agility. We are now entering the next phase of development and introducing the platform to several select development partners. Our immediate plans include further engineering, testing, and leveraging a variety of marketing efforts which will include placing the TUGA on display at our offices just outside Lisbon, Portugal.”

In related news the Company wishes to advise it has received approval for listing on the OTC Markets in the USA under the ticker symbol TUGAF and has applied for eligibility approval with the Depository Trust Company (DTC) for automated securities processing. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

About TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (OTC: TUGAF)

TUGA Innovations is a development-stage EV company undertaking the conception, design, and production of specialized EVs to improve the urban mobility experience. The Company is looking to reduce urban mobility difficulties by developing a three-wheeled, fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicle. The vehicle will be no wider than a motorcycle for agility and will have a patent-pending expanding rear axle for high-speed stability. The vehicle will offer advanced connectivity technology to maximize safety, performance, environmental impact, comfort, maintenance, and navigation. The TUGA vehicle is designed to deliver an estimated 160 km range, have an estimated top speed of 140km/hour with the comforts of a car, and with more protection than a motorcycle in an interchangeable multi-body, multi-function platform. Find out more at: https://tugainnovations.com/ .



