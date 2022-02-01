Micromobility Market to Garner $214.57 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global micromobility market generated $44.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $214.57 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in trend of on-demand transportation services, favorable government initiatives for smart cities, rapid urbanization and local commute requirements, increase in venture capital and strategic investments drive the growth of the global micromobility market. However, increase in bike vandalism & theft and low rate of internet penetration in developing regions hamper the market growth. On the contrary, smart transportation systems and rise in government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructureare expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (253 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11737

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the imposed lockdown and other preventive measures during the pandemic,travel has decreased and thus the sales and demand for new vehicles were impacted.

However, the global micromobility market is expected to increase rapidly in the near future, owing to rising vaccination rates worldwide and a steady rise in the trend of on-demand transportation services.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global micromobility market based on propulsion type, vehicle type, sharing type, age group, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11737

On the basis of propulsion type, the electrically powered segment held the lion’s share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on vehicle type, the bicycles segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, and is anticipated to led the market by 2030. However, the hoverboard segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11737

The report offers an analysis of the global micromobility market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global micromobility market discussed in the research include Neuron Mobility, Bird Rides, VOI, Zagster, Beam Mobility Holdings PTE. Ltd, Lime, Floatility GmbH, YuluBikes Pvt. Ltd,Dott, and Electricfeel.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11737





Similar Reports We Have Related to Micro Mobility Industry:

Mobility on Demand Market by type (Station-Based, E-Hailing, Car Rental, and Car Sharing), by service type (Information, Navigation, and Payment), by vehicle type (commercial and personal), and by connectivity type, (3G, 4G, 5G, WiFi, V2V, V2I, V2P, and V2N) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industrial Forecast 2017-2030.

Mobility-as-a-Service Market by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Service Type (E-Hailing, Bike Sharing, Car Sharing, Pop-Up Busses, and Self-Driving Cars), Vehicle Type (Buses, Car, and Air-Flights), Application Type (Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning, and Other), and Business Model (Business-To-Business, Business-To-Consumer, and Peer-To-Peer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Smart Mobility Market by Element (Bike Commuting, Car Sharing, and Ride Sharing), Solution (Traffic Management, Parking Management, Mobility Management and Others), and Technology (3G & 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, RFID, Embedded System, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Shared Mobility Market by Service (Ride Hailing, Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing and Car Sharing), Vehicle (Passenger Cars, LCVs, Busses & Coaches and Micro mobility), Business Model (P2P, B2B and B2C) and Power Source (Fuel Powered, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Vertical Mobility Market by Type (Air Taxi, Drones, and Others), by Service Type (Inspection, Goods Delivery, Passengers, and Support Services), and by End-User (Miltary and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Mobility Scooters Market by Type (Small (Less than 110 cm), Medium (110-150 cm), and Large (More than 150 cm)), Range (Less than 10 Miles, 10-20 Miles, and More Than 20 Miles), and Number of Wheels (Three Wheeler and Four Wheeler): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Self-Balancing Mobility Market by Product Type (Single Wheeled and Double Wheeled), Level of Automation (Semi-Autonomous and Fully Autonomous), End Use (Personal Use and Commercial Use) and Vehicle Type (Unicycle, Segway, Hoverboard and Scooter & Bikes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com