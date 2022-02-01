North America Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market (2021 to 2028) - Leading Players are Johnson and Johnson, Cynosure, Galderma Laboratories, Merz Pharma and Allergan

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report infers that the North American cosmetic surgery and procedures market is likely to display a growth trend at a CAGR of 6.34% in the considered years 2021-2028. The United States and Canada outline the market in this region.



Canada has a large young population opting for noninvasive procedures, owing to advantages such as lesser postoperative and lower discomfort. Moreover, the aging population is opting for these procedures. Additionally, the presence of a large percentage of women in the workforce has enhanced the demand for cosmetic services, driving the market on a growth path. Furthermore, several companies are expanding operations in the country, advancing existing technologies, product launches, and product approvals. All these factors have increased the demand for surgical procedures, thereby augmenting the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market in Canada.



Likewise, numerous market players are concentrating on new products launched to gain market share in the United States. For instance, in 2020, Aptos threads named polypropylene surgical sutures threads were approved by the FDA. Other than this, changing lifestyles have increased the demand for tattoos. However, many are opting for tattoo removal procedures, which increased the demand for these procedures significantly. Thus, as stated above, all these factors are widening the scope and development of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market in the United States.

Companies Mentioned

Allergan

Alma Lasers Ltd

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Candela Corporation

Cutera Inc

Cynosure Inc

Galderma Laboratories Lp

Ipsen Group

Johnson and Johnson

Merz Pharma

Sientra Inc

Sinclair Pharma

Lumenis Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increased Prevalence of Obesity

2.2.2. R&D Activities and Regulatory Approvals for Botulinum Toxin

2.2.3. Substantial Growth in the Availability and Provision of Minimally Invasive Treatments

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Industry Components

2.7. Key Strategic Developments

2.7.1. Acquisitions

2.7.2. Product Launches

2.7.3. Contracts & Agreements

2.7.4. Investments & Expansions

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Technological Advancements in Cosmetic Devices and Procedures

2.8.2. Growing Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Side Effects Associated With Cosmetic Treatments

2.9.2. Lack of a Proper Reimbursement Framework

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Increasing Number of Men Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures

2.10.2. Rising Awareness About Cosmetic Surgery Potential Benefits



3. North America Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Surgical

3.1.1. Breast Augmentation

3.1.2. Liposuction

3.1.2.1. Laser-Assisted Liposuction

3.1.2.2. Radiofrequency-Assisted Liposuction

3.1.2.3. Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction

3.1.2.4. Other Liposuction Surgeries

3.1.3. Eyelid Surgery

3.1.4. Tummy Tuck

3.1.5. Breast Lift

3.1.6. Other Surgical Types

3.2. Non-Surgical

3.2.1. Botulinum Toxin

3.2.2. Dermal Fillers

3.2.3. Laser Hair Removal

3.2.4. Chemical Peel

3.2.5. Microdermabrasion

3.2.6. Photo-Rejuvenation

3.2.7. Other Non-Surgical Types



4. North America Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market - Country Outlook

4.1. United States

4.2. Canada



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Research Methodology & Scope













For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhj0pa