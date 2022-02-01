Outdoor Gear Market Size 2022 by Market Perspective, Trends, Region Challenges and Forecast to 2028

Pune, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Gear Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Outdoor Gear market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The Outdoor Gear is always adopted by those who love nature, hiking, backpacking and adventure. In our report, the outdoor gear includes outdoor apparel, equipment and gear, as well as outdoor shoes and footwear.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Outdoor Gear Market

The global Outdoor Gear market size is projected to reach USD 82600 million by 2028, from USD 54310 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2028.

The top 21 market vendors are ARCTERYX, JACK WOLFSKIN, MobiGarden, Beijing Toread Outdoor Products, Columbia, Marmot, THE NORTH FACE, NORTHLAND, BlackYak, Lafuma, Black Diamond, ARCTOS, Ozark, Highrock, Camel, Nextorch, Fire Maple, KingCamp, MBC, Snowwolf, Panon. Among them, THE NORTH FACE is the Chinese leader, accounted for the 5.6% of the market share, in terms of revenue.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

Outdoor Gear market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by End Use. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Gear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by End Use for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Apparel

Shoes

Backpacks

Gear

Accessories

Equipment

Segment by End Use

Game

Sport Activity

Outdoor Gear market reports offers key study on the market position of the Outdoor Gear manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansionsthrough the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

