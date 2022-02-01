Fast Casual Restaurants Market Insights by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

Pune, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Casual Restaurants Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Fast Casual Restaurants market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

A fast-casual restaurant is a fresh and rapidly growing concept. It is a combination of quick service restaurants and casual-dining restaurants. It serves healthier food that is fresh and costs more than the food served in quick service restaurants.



The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Firehouse Restaurant Group (Firehouse Subs)

Five Guys Holdings

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panera Bread

Blaze Pizza

Dickey's Barbecue

Godfather's Pizza

LYKE Kitchen

MOD Pizza LLC

Noodles & Company

Pie Five Pizza

PizzaRev

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Shake Shack

Smashburger

Sweetgreen

Uncle Maddio's Pizza Joint

Fast Casual Restaurants market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fast Casual Restaurants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

North American Cuisine

Italian Cuisine

Mexican Cuisine

Other

Segment by Application

Online Meal Ordering

Offline Meal Ordering

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

TOC of Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Report Business Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Fast Casual Restaurants Breakdown Data by Type

5 Fast Casual Restaurants Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

