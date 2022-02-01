Sydney, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Georgia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





It has been actively encouraging investment in fibre networks to offset the poor state of the country’s fixed-line infrastructure, for example. Likewise, the country’s three MNOs (SilkNet, MagtiCom, and VEON Georgia) have each been required to make their respective networks available to new MVNOs. This was in place by the start of 2021.



However, following what appeared to be an attempt to block a foreign takeover of one of the country’s ISPs (the wholesale arm of Caucasus Online by Azerbaijan’s Neqsol Holdings), international investors may have been inadvertently warned off. As such, no prospective MVNOs have come to the surface so far. Neqsol’s acquisition of Caucasus Online was at least ultimately successful in March 2021, but only after being forced to seek redress from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).





Key developments:





VEON Georgia signs a $10 million deal with Nokia to upgrade its 4G mobile network in readiness for 5G, while MagtiCom starts 5G trials using four different vendors.

Azerbaijan’s Neqsol Holdings completes its takeover of Caucasus Online’s wholesale business following the resolution of a lengthy dispute with the Georgian National Communications Commission (GNCC).

SilkNet rolls out a gigabit LTE network in Tbilisi and Batumi.

Georgia’s MNOs each indicate their readiness to accept MVNOs on their networks.



SilkNet, MagtiCom, VEON Georgia, Caucasus Online, Akhtali, CGC, Telecom Georgia, New Net Telecommunications, Neqsol Holdings, MegaFon.







