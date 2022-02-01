Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Industry Report 2022, Featuring AMECO, Avia Solutions Group, British Airways, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa and More

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Line Maintenance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft line maintenance market reached a value of US$ 20.7 Billion in 2020.

Significant growth in the aviation and defense industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, with the increasing air traffic, there is a growing need for highly efficient flight safety mechanisms and security check-ups that can ensure maximum passenger safety. This, along with continual improvements in commercial and other aviation aircraft, is providing a boost to the market growth.

Various technological advancements, such as the integration of maintenance equipment with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and big data analytics, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. IoT enabled systems facilitate accurate identification of defects, timely repairs, greater efficiency and less downtime for the aircraft fleets. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, extensive research and development activities (R&D) in the aviation industry, increasing construction of airports in emerging nations and the implementation of stringent government policies regarding passenger safety are projected to drive the market further.

Looking forward, the global aircraft line maintenance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.



The latest report provides a deep insight into the global aircraft line maintenance market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the aircraft line maintenance industry in any manner.



Breakup by Service:

Component Replacement & Rigging Service

Engine & APU Service

Line Station Setup & Management Service

Defect Rectification Service

Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Service

Breakup by Type:

Transit Checks

Routine Checks

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Very Large Body Aircraft

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Traditional Line Maintenance

Digital Line Maintenance

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

AMECO

ANA Line Maintenance Technics

Avia Solutions Group

BCT Aviation Maintenance

British Airways

Delta Air Lines

HAECO

Lufthansa

Monarch Aircraft Engineering

Nayak Group

SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance

SIA Engineering Company

SR Technics

STS Aviation Group

Turkish Airlines



