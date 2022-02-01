Bahrain Secretary General of Higher Education Council – Exemption of RCSI Bahrain graduates from exams to practice medicine in the United Kingdom is a testament to the quality of higher education in Bahrain

Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The General Medical Council (GMC) in the United Kingdom has given approval for the medical graduates of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland - Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain) to apply for registration to practice in the United Kingdom, without having to undertake the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) licensing examinations. PLAB examinations are administered by the General Medical Council to ensure that doctors who have received qualifications from abroad have the correct level of knowledge and skills to practice medicine in the UK.

RCSI Bahrain medical graduates can now apply for registration with the GMC through the Relevant European Qualification (REQ) pathway, thanks to the recognised medical degree awarded to them under the governance of RCSI in Dublin. This significant milestone will ease the process of accessing internship and postgraduate training opportunities for all RCSI Bahrain medical graduates in the UK, regardless of their nationality. Currently, 170 medical alumni are based in the United Kingdom, either working or training to international standards and availing of extended learning opportunities.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Dr Shaikha Rana bint Isa bin Duaij Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Secretary General of the Higher Education Council (HEC) and Deputy Chair of the HEC Board of Trustees, affirmed the approval received as global recognition of the quality of higher education in the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the care of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. RCSI Bahrain’s achievement also testifies to the policies enforced by the HEC Board of Trustees to advance higher education outcomes, encourage Bahraini institutions to obtain international accreditations for their academic programmes and accomplish the initiatives of the national strategy for higher education.

President of RCSI Bahrain, Professor Sameer Otoom commented, “Providing easier access to medical training in the United Kingdom is of great advantage for the numerous benefits it brings to our students, alumni and all healthcare facilities. Over the years, a number of our alumni have returned to their home country with unparalleled experiences and have made great strides in their fields of expertise. Creating a diverse body of internationally-trained medical professionals will enhance the knowledge base, research and quality of healthcare services for the benefit of all patients in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.”

RCSI Bahrain is a constituent university of RCSI, which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,300 across Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research.

