Long-Acting Injectable Drugs Market, 2028

Chronic conditions require drug administration over long periods of time, placing a greater emphasis on self-administration. With the shift away from caregiver interaction, drug safety and compliance/adherence become prominent concerns.
These concerns, which are not new, are becoming magnified as the number of powerful new drugs reaching the market increases. For healthcare managers and public health officials, one way to address these issues is less frequent dosing. Using formulation technologies designed to modulate the effect of therapeutic substances, drug developers are creating formulations that exhibit extended release profiles.
These chemistries include polymers such as polyethylene glycol-complexed (PEGylated), which are used to product encapsulated and coated versions of new APIs. The goal is to address the requirement for patient-dependent, and therefore compliance-sensitive, drug treatment protocols such as multiple dosing through controlled release formulations that provide the desired therapeutic effect with less-frequent dosing.
What You Will Learn
- What are the marketed long-acting injectable drug products, what Long-Acting formulation technologies are used, and who markets them?
- What are the major factors driving long-acting injectable drug demand?
- What long-acting injectable drug candidates are in late-stage clinical development and what is their potential impact?
- How important are drug developer-formulation technologist relationships in the long-acting market segment, and what are the key alliances in the industry?
- What are the essential formulation factors, delivery device selection issues, related technology factors and market development issues for long-acting injectable drug products?
- In what therapeutic market segments do long-acting injectables compete? What is their market share today? What will it be in 2028? What is their expected growth rate?
- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for long-acting injectables?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Long-Acting Injectable Drugs
- Executive Summary
- Injectable Drug Market Dynamics
- The Trend toward Self-Administration
Injectable Drug Formulation
- Technology
- Innovation in Injectable Device Designs
- Therapeutic Demand Drivers
Market Factors
- Patient Compliance
- Ease of Use
- Healthcare Regulations
- Managed Care Initiatives
- Competitive Landscape
- Risk Factors
Formulation Technologies
- Biodegradable Polymers
- PEG
- PLA/PLGA
- Polyether ester
- Long-Acting Injectable Formulation Technologies
- BEPO (MedinCell)
- ChroniJect (Oakwood
- Laboratories/PharmaSophia)
- CriticalMix (Critical
- Pharmaceuticals)
- Depofoam (Pacira)
- FluidCrystal (Camarus)
- LinkeRx (Alkermes)
- Medisorb (Alkermes)
- Medusa (Recipharm/Avadel)
- Nanocrystals (Alkermes)
- Optisomes (Talon/Spectrum)
- PolyActive (Octoplus)
- Q-Sphera (Midatech Pharma)
- SABER/SAIB (DURECT)
- SynBiosys (Innocore)
- TransCon (Ascendis)
Physical Process Control
- Methods
- Supercritical Fluid
- SCF for Nanoparticle Formulations
- Formulplex (Supercritical Solutions)
- Ferro SCF extraction of emulsions (SFEE)
Long-Acting Injectables - Development Factors
- Formulation Factors
- Stability
- Administration Factors
- Long-Acting Product Analysis
- Aripiprazole
- Aripiprazole lauroxil
- Bupivacaine
- Buprenorphine
- Cytarabine
- Cytarabine & Daunorubicin
- Doxorubicin
- Estradiol
- Exenatide
- Fluphenazine decanoate
- Goserelin acetate
- Granisetron
- Interferon (1)
- Interferon (2)
- Interferon (3)
- Interferon (4)
- Irinotecan
- Lanreotide acetate
- Leuprolide
- Leuprolide Depot
- Medroxyprogesterone
- Naltrexone
- Octreotide acetate
- Olanzapine Pamoate
- Paliperidone palmitate
- Pasireotide
- Pegvaliase-pqpz
- Risperidone
- Testosterone
- Triptorelin (1)
- Triptorelin (2)
- Triamcinolone acetonide
- Vincristine sulfate
- Glycemic Control
- AB101 (Rezolute)
- Hormone Deficiency
- human Growth Hormone/
- Ascendis Pharma
- Addiction
- CAM2038 (Camurus)
- Pain Management
- Posidur/Durect
- Cardiology
- Treprostinil/Ascendis Pharma
- Neurology
- Relday/Risperidone (DURECT/Zogenix)
- Oncology
- CAM2032 (Camurus)
Therapeutic Sector Analysis
- Addiction
- Glycemic Control
- Infectious Disease
- Hepatitis
- Neurology
- Schizophrenia
- Bipolar Disorder
- Oncology
- Pain Management
- Reproductive Health
- Fertility
- Endometriosis
Company Profiles
- Alkermes
- Amylin
- AntriaBio
- Ascendis Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Aurobundo
- Avadel
- Biomarin
- Camurus
- Critical Pharmaceuticals
- DURECT
- Eli Lilly
- Enzon
- Ipsen
- Janssen
- NanOlogy
- Novartis
- Oakwood Laboratories/PharmaSophia
- OctoPlus
- Pacira
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
- Recipharm AB
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)
- Xbrane Bipharma
