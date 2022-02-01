Global 5G and LTE Broadcast Market, 2021-2026 - Leading Players are Qualcomm, Huawei, Cisco, Ericsson and ZTE

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G and LTE Broadcast Market (2021-2026) by Technology, End-Use, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 5G & LTE Broadcast Market is estimated to be USD 692 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,094 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The increased need for higher data rates is the primary factor driving the market growth. Growing demand for minimizing the network capacity congestion coupled with increasing video traffic and rising demand for seamless mobile data service is fueling the market growth. As these applications necessitate high-speed communication in an emergency, LTE is the best network to meet this need. However, the transition from traditional devices cost associated with the core network deployment and the shortage of 5G devices is expected to hinder the market growth.



Implementation of LTE in the healthcare and defense sectors and increasing LTE installations in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Market Influencers

Drivers

Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet and Large Network Coverage

Rising Cellular M2M/IoT Connections

Growing Mobile Data Traffic

Restraints

Reluctance in Transitioning from Traditional Infrastructure

Deployment Cost of 5G and LTE Network

Opportunities

The Growing Need for Public Safety Communication System

Rise in LTE Installations in the Developing Countries

Demand for Low Latency

Challenges

Correct Bandwidth Allocation for LTE Broadcast

Market Segmentation

The Global 5G and LTE Broadcast Market is segmented further based on Technology, End-Use, and Geography.



By Technology, the market is classified into 5G Broadcast and LTE Broadcast.



By End-Use, the market is classified as Video On Demand, Fixed LTE Quadruple Play, E-Newspaper and E-Magazines, Last Mile Content Delivery Network, Emergency Alerts, Radio, Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Stadium, Data Feeds & Notifications and Others.



By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Development

1. Telstra and Ericsson achieve the world's longest distance 5G call (113 km) from a Telstra commercial mobile site in Gippsland, Victoria.. - 28th June 2021

Competitive Analysis

