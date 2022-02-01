Lingo Achieves Record Business Segment Sales in 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingo Management ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced that it had achieved record Business segment sales bookings growth in 2021. In addition, Lingo has been recognized as one of the "Top 10 VoIP/Cloud Solution Providers" in the U.S. for 2021 by Telecom Tech Outlook magazine.

Lingo Business Segment Results in 2021:

Total sales bookings increased by 66% vs. 2020

vs. 2020 Cloud/UC sales bookings increased by 100% vs. 2020

vs. 2020 Partner Channel sales increased by 15% vs. 2020

vs. 2020 Number of Partners in the channel increased by 30% vs. 2020

Lingo's Business segment is driven by three diverse sales channels that target specific demographic elements of the business community:

Partner Channel targets medium and large (enterprise) business customers

Direct Channel targets small and medium business customers

Lead Generation Channel targets small business customers

"The increase in 2021 Business sales bookings reflects the thoughtful work we put into refining our products and services to enhance our customer experience. We are especially proud of the 100% increase in 2021 Cloud/UC sales bookings," said Christopher Ramsey, VP Sales & Marketing at Lingo. "Thanks to our partners, agents and employees for the growth of Cloud/UC sales this year!"

Lingo's Partner Channel sales growth included a significant increase in sales bookings of Cloud/UC, Managed Services, Broadband and Legacy Services. "In 2021, we added sales staff to manage the increased volume and we anticipate adding even more resources in 2022," said Andrea Lang, Director of Partner Sales. "Lingo is now a leading competitor in the Cloud/UC product segment."

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier, and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data, and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership, and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

Press Contact

Chris Ramsey

VP Sales & Marketing

chris.ramsey@lingo.com

