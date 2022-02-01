2022 Best of Staffing® Award Winners Achieve Superior Ratings for Client, Talent, and Employee Experience

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client, talent, and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality research for staffing agencies, announced the winners of their 13th annual Best of Staffing® award today on ClearlyRated.com .



“Best of Staffing helps leading agencies credibly prove their commitment to consistently remarkable client, candidate, and employee experiences,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “I am honored to introduce the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com.”

In partnership with presenting sponsor, Indeed, and gold sponsor, Talent.com, the 2022 Best of Staffing award recognizes client, placed talent, and employee satisfaction leaders in the staffing industry. Participating firms use the Net Promoter® Score (NPS®) methodology to collect feedback and measure satisfaction of their clients, placed talent, and/or internal employees. Only firms that earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that outpace industry benchmarks for service qualified for the 2022 Best of Staffing award.

On average, clients of 2022 Best of Staffing winners are nearly 2 times as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than clients from non-winning agencies. Similarly, candidates placed by winning agencies are nearly 2 times as likely to be completely satisfied than those placed by non-winning agencies.

2022 marks the first year that ClearlyRated will recognize Best of Staffing winners who have earned the designation for 10 consecutive years. With the rollout of their 10-year Diamond Award , firms who have participated in and won Best of Staffing for more than a decade can credibly communicate their track record of exceptional service to prospective clients and job seekers. While fewer than 2% of staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada earned the 2022 Best of Staffing award, just 19% of winning firms have qualified for the 10-year Diamond award.

“The 10-year Diamond Award is the crowning achievement for Best of Staffing firms,” said Eric Gregg. “These consecutive wins deserve explicit and special recognition, not only because it is a much greater challenge to earn high satisfaction ratings year-over-year, but because there is a significant degree of investment and time that goes into securing those year-over-year ratings compared to a single, one-off award win.”

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients, job seekers, and internal staff each year. ClearlyRated’s online survey program utilizes the Net Promoter® Score methodology to measure and report on client, talent, and employee satisfaction.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing ® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.