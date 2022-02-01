HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Clinigen Group PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC Bank Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Clinigen Group PLC (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Offeror - Triley Bidco Limited (d) Date dealing undertaken: 31 January 2022 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” N/A

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales



Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received

(GBP) Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)



Ordinary Shares







Purchase







781



908.635 p



908.630 p



Ordinary Shares







Sale







781



908.635 p



908.630 p

Date of disclosure: 01 February 2022 Contact name: Mohammed Abdul Qader Telephone number: 0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.