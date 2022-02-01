Global Medical Microneedle Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Comprehensive Evaluation and Analysis of the Technology, Markets and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Microneedle Diagnostics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical Microneedle Diagnostics: Devices, Targets, Technology & Markets is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, markets and competitive landscape providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.
The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, fabrication/manufacturing technologies, and commercial opportunities across the spectrum of microneedle diagnostic architectures, designs, classes and form factors.
Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.
Converging Factors Driving Medical Microneedle Diagnostics
Microneedle technology is attaining commercial viability at a time when healthcare providers are faced with new challenges as they assess ways to incorporate companion diagnostics into their practice areas.
Microneedle technology has the potential to address the growing trend toward point of care diagnostics and ambulatory patient monitoring by allowing the precise detection of biomarkers and analytes in fluids and tissues located below the skin. To succeed, developers must refine the techniques available and in development for sampling very small quantities and/or concentrations of analytes and biomarkers and advance the design integration of microneedles into commercially viable diagnostic platform.
What You Will Learn
- What companies are active in the microneedle diagnostics segments, what distinguishes their technology, and what is their market presence?
- Who are the microneedle diagnostic device developers/suppliers, and what are their capabilities?
- What are the major factors that are influencing demand for microneedle diagnostics?
- What are the essential design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for diagnostic microneedle products?
- What are the important healthcare markets for microneedle diagnostics? What is their market potential?
- What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for diagnostic microneedles?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The Market Opportunity
- Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market
- Dynamics
Microneedle Product Categories
- Solid Microneedles
- Hollow Microneedles
- Coated Microneedles
- Dissolving Microneedles
- Stretched Needles
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Ion Etching
- C-MEMS
- Specialty Microneedles
- Phase Transition
- Microprocessor-based Devices
- Composite Microneedles
- Light-responsive Microneedles
- Flexible Arrays
- Microneedle Arrays & Array
- Geometries
- Array Architectures
- Microneedles & Microfluidics
- Wearable Microneedles
What's Driving the Growth in PoC
- Diagnostics?
- Shifting Patient Demographics
- Disease and Condition Demand
- Drivers
- Patient Self-care
- The Role of Interstitial Fluid
Microneedle Diagnostics - Design
- Factors
- Analyte Capture
- Sample Acquisition
- Biofluid Absorption
- Electrochemical Sensing
- Materials Selection
- Sensor Array Integration
Microneedle Fabrication
- Micromolding
- Microforming
- Micromachining
- Structured Films
- Emerging Fabrication Methods
- 3D Printing
- Electrospun Arrays
- Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)
- Magnetization-induced Self-assembly
- Additive Fabrication Methods
- Stereolithography
- Fused Deposition Modelling
- Digital Light Processing
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Selective Laser Melting
- Inkjet Printing
- Surface Modification
- Diagnostic Microneedle Device Analysis
- Micro Transdermal Interface Platform
- (MicroTIPs)
- Mindera Health
- Scibase (Nevisense)
- Seventh Sense Biosystems
- Sysmex
Microneedle Diagnostics - Key Therapeutic
- Sectors
- Diabetes
- Glucose
- Immunology
- Immune Factors
- Infectious Disease
- Tuberculosis
- Metabolic
- Electrolytes/Potassium
- Oncology
- Biomarker-enabled Diagnostics
- Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- Orthopedics
- Osteoarthritis
Government and Academic Programs
Market Factors
- Patient Compliance and Ease of Use
- Patient Safety and Compliance
- Healthcare Economics
Company Profiles
- Aptamer Group
- Bico Group
- EnABLES European Research Infrastructure
- Fujifilm
- Georgia Institute of Technology (USA)
- Imperial College of London (UK)
- Kyoto University (Japan)
- LTS
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA)
- microLIQUID
- Mindera Health
- MyLife Technologies B.V.
- Novinject
- Queens University (Belfast, Ireland)
- Sandia National Laboratories (USA)
- Seoul National University (Korea)
- Seventh Sense Biosystems
- Stanford University
- Swansea University (UK)
- Sysmex
- Tasso
- Tyndall National Institute (Ireland)
- Universal Biosensors
- Universita di Pisa (Italy)
- University of Brighton (UK)
- University of Florida (USA)
- University of Queensland (Australia)
- University of Reading (UK)
- University of Texas (USA)
- University of Washington (USA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0gpep