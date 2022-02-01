Activity results of 12 months of the year 2021

English Lithuanian

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) approved on January 31, 2022 a non-audited abbreviated Set of Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements for the 12 months of the year 2021, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union.

The result of Company’s business activities of 12 months of the year 2021 according to International Accounting Standards is profit in amount of EUR 970 thousand (profit of 12 months of the year 2020 is EUR 57 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 50,982 thousand (turnover of 12 months of the year 2020 is EUR 42,036 thousand). The result of business activities of the Group which as at December 31, 2021 consisted of AB Kauno Energija and of its subsidiaries – UAB Kauno Energija NT (code – 303042623) and UAB Petrašiūnų Katilinė (code – 304217723) is profit in amount of EUR 524 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2020 is loss in amount of EUR 152 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 50,964 thousand (the result of 12 months of the year 2020 is EUR 42,030 thousand).

EBITDA of 12 months of the year 2021 is as follows: Company’s – EUR 7,292 thousand – it is at 5.3 per cent less, than in the year 2020 (in 12 months of the year 2020 it was EUR 7,704 thousand), Group’s – EUR 7,458 thousand – it is at 7.7 per cent less, than in the year 2020 (in 12 months of the year 2020 it was EUR 8,077 thousand).

We hereby present the non-audited interim financial statements for the 12 months of the year 2021 together with Confirmation from responsible persons.

