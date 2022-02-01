CENTOGENE Announces Nomination of Andreas Busch to Supervisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, and BERLIN, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, today announced the nomination of Prof. Andreas Busch as a member of the Supervisory Board, which will be proposed to the shareholders at the next General Meeting. Dr. Busch will also serve with immediate effect as a member ad interim of the Company’s Supervisory Board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Busch as a new member of the Supervisory Board,” stated Peer Schatz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CENTOGENE. “Andreas has been instrumental in accelerating the discovery and development of novel approaches and treatments in rare diseases and has successfully guided innovation and value creation for patients and stakeholders in large pharmaceutical companies. We look forward to benefiting from his contributions as CENTOGENE accelerates value creation as the unique and essential partner for data-driven insights to biopharma and pharmaceutical companies for rare, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases.”



“I am excited by the opportunity to join CENTOGENE,” said Dr. Busch. “This is a unique time to join CENTOGENE, as it has built an industry-leading Bio/Databank to accelerate and de-risk drug programs along their entire development timeline. I believe there is tremendous opportunity to accelerate this effort and become the partner of choice for biopharma in the company’s key disease areas.”

Dr. Busch brings over 20 years of experience and leadership in the pharmaceutical industry. Since 2019, he has served as Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Scientific Officer at Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Prior to this, Dr. Busch served as Head of R&D and CSO at Shire plc., a global biotechnology leader serving patients with rare diseases. Previously, he held a variety of senior leadership positions in his 13-year tenure at Bayer group, most recently as Head of Drug Discovery and a member of the Executive Committee for the Pharmaceuticals division of Bayer. Prior to joining Bayer, Dr. Busch was Global Head of Cardiovascular Research at Hoechst and Sanofi-Aventis.

Dr. Busch has served as a member of numerous Supervisory and Scientific Boards of research institutions and companies, including the German Cancer Research Center, the University of Tübingen, the Max Delbrück Center, and the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Genetics, as well as Takeda and start-up companies, such as Omeicos and BerlinCures. He also holds the title of Extraordinary Professor of Pharmacology at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe-University in Frankfurt, Germany. Dr. Busch received his license to practice Pharmacy and Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-University, Frankfurt. He is the author of over 400 publications and abstracts, and received the prestigious Sir Bernard Katz and Franz Volhard Awards for his work on renal and cardiac ion channels and transporters.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical, genetic, and multiomic data to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge and data. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository of over 600,000 patients representing over 120 different countries.

CENTOGENE’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, as well as a biobank of patients’ blood samples and cell cultures. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform focused on comprehensive analysis of multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. It allows for better identification and stratification of patients and their underlying diseases to enable and accelerate discovery, development, and access to orphan drugs. As of December 31, 2020, CENTOGENE collaborated with over 30 pharmaceutical partners.

