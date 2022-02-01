Global Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market to 2028 - Featuring OSI Systems, Leidos and VOTI Detection Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport X-Ray Security Screening System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Airport x-ray security screening system market is expected to reach US$ 3,459.82 million by 2028 from US$ 2,538.98 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The overall market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. Security screening machines at airports perform passenger or luggage scanning using X-ray (ionizing radiation) or high radiofrequency (RF) radiations (nonionizing radiation). These X-ray full-body scanners provide alternatives to the traditional method of body scanning and extend the detection capabilities of existing technologies. X-ray screening machines are designed to detect weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items hidden underneath clothing. These technologies can also detect explosives carried by passengers in a liquid, aerosol, or gel form.



The rise in air passengers till 2019 was one of the key parameter that encouraged the deployment of advanced baggage screening solutions and passenger screening solutions at airports, as these facilities are the key targets for various terrorist activities. Many airport managements have procured technologically enhanced screening systems. For instance, in 2019, Smiths Detection announced that the company was trailing hold-baggage security at Terminal 1 of Sydney Airport. It HI-SCAN 10080 XCT product is a Computed Tomography (CT) based high-speed hold baggage automatic explosives detection system (EDS) technology. Similarly, in 2019, Transport Security Administration (TSA) of the US deployed new CT scanners procured from Smiths Detection to screen the baggage more efficiently and pace up the baggage screening activity across several airports in the country. The TSA has placed an order of 300 new CT scanners for a contractual value of US$ 96.8 million, while 22 CT scanners are already in place at checkpoints at airports such as Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson and Chicago O'Hare.



The airport x-ray security screening system market is segmented on the basis of component, type, and geography. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. By type, the market is bifurcated into baggage screening and people screening.



Historically, the use of full-body scanning technology was a matter of concern because it displays a detailed picture of the whole body, including skin surface under clothing and prosthetics. However, terahertz body scanners equipped with advanced software have gained prominence with time and are one of the major trends contributing to the security screening market growth. The software imaging technology in terahertz body scanners helps in masking specific body parts. The officer sitting at the machine cannot see the image; instead, the screen only shows whether the passenger is good to go. Conversely, the officer viewing the picture does not see the device scanning the person. The advanced software, in some places, removes the need for a separate officer at a remote location. These units also generate a generic image of a person, with boxes highlighting specific areas of suspicion. If the machine detects no suspicious items, a green screen appears, indicating that the passenger is being cleared.



Further, the millimeter wave (MW) imaging technology is also used in body scanning systems. These devices use millimeter radio wave technology to automatically detect objects hidden inside or under clothing, including metal/non-metal weapons, liquids, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and narcotics. Nuctech Company Limited offers the MW body inspection devices for the civil aviation industry.



Further, the new dual-view technology is also being used in body scanner systems. The technology produces two screening perspectives that enhance the operator's ability to identify potential threats to security with increased accuracy and speed. Vehant Technologies installed Kritiscan 100100 DV X-ray scanner for the scanning of registered baggage and a Kritiscan 6040 DV X-ray scanner for hand baggage at Visakhapatnam airport, India, in September 2020. Thus, terahertz body scanners equipped with advanced software, millimeter wave imaging technology, and dual-view technology are the significant trends anticipated to impact the market growth in coming years.



ADANI; Nuctech Company Limited; OSI Systems, Inc.; Leidos; Astrophysics Inc.; VOTI Detection Inc.; Safran S.A.; and Smiths Group plc. are among the key players operating in the global airport x-ray security screening system market.



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqntmf