Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Report 2022: As Pandemic Testing Winds Down, a New Very Large Market for Diagnostics is Emerging

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Forecast by Technology, Product, Channel and Country: Assay Volumes and 5-Year Market Size Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new dynamic market is emerging for COVID-19-based diagnostics. Testing is moving into physicians' offices and even into the home.



Saliva tests? Handheld multiplex testers? Home based testing sticks? And what about the workplace market where safety is paramount? And what happens to the large laboratory capacity that was built up to handle a pandemic now in decline? Learn all about these changing markets in our latest report.



Revenue, testing volumes, technology, products and channels - they are all looked at in this complete report that provides detailed breakdowns by country and regions. Get on top of the situation quickly with market guides and situation analysis. The report includes five year market forecasts.

COVID-19 Diagnostics Recent Developments

LetsGetChecked Closes $150M Funding Round

Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Multigene SARS-CoV-2 Test, Launches RUO Variant Assay

Abbott Sees Sharp Decline in COVID-19 Test Revenue

Phosphorus Diagnostics Gets EUA for DTC C19 Test, Sample Collection Kit

NY Times Explores Multiplex Testing

Hologic Banking on MDx Acquisitions

Demand for Cepheid SARS-CoV-2 Point-of-Care Tests to Continue Through 2022

DiaSorin Acquires Luminex to Broaden MDx Portfolio, Expand US Presence

LumiraDx to Go Public Through SPAC

Eurofins Test Helps to ID Mutations

Roche Sees Growing Opportunities for Diagnostics

Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B

Fulgent Genetics is to Use COVID-19 Testing Gains to Grow Clinical Sequencing

LexaGene Syndromic Panel Platform Lets Labs Customize Targets

FDA Grants EUAs for DTC Sample Collection Kit, Two Molecular Tests

At-Home Infectious Disease Test Developer Lucira Health Goes Public

