N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Appoints Jos van der Steen as Partner

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in organizational performance and top executive search firm, announced today the appointment of Jos van der Steen as Partner, focusing on the firm's European Retail, Financial Services, and Digital Transformation practices.

Jaco Erasmus, EMEAA partner and member of the N2Growth Board, said, "In his capacity as HR Director, Jos has always been a vocal supporter and client of N2Growth. Having made a career switch to executive search, we are honored to welcome him as Partner within the executive search practice of N2Growth Benelux." Jaco further noted, "Every HR Director knows how crucial it is to get the right executives onboard at the right moment in time. Jos has been on the hiring side of the table for many years and offers a lot of experience and understanding with respect to clients' executive search needs."

"In my career as HR Director, I have time and again seen and experienced that people are the most important asset of a company. It is a privilege to now sit on the executive search side of the table to help companies attract and retain the best executives on the market," said Mr. van der Steen.

Before joining N2Growth, Mr. van der Steen worked for over 40 years holding several HR positions, notably as the HR Director at Vroom & Dreesmann and Worldline. Jos brings a vast network of professional relationships to the firm, enabling the attraction of top senior management and creating a unique and competitive advantage for the firm's clients.

"Jos brings a wealth of experience to N2 with vast knowledge of the financial services and retail sectors, coupled with deep expertise in organizational development," said Kelli Vukelic, CEO, N2Growth. "He is a great asset to our Benelux team, and we are delighted to bring Jos on board during this time of rapid growth in the region."

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search and leadership development. Ranked as a Top Executive Search Firm by Forbes, N2Growth has more than 50 locations across the Americas, the European Community, MENA, and APAC. You can find more information about N2Growth at https://www.n2growth.com.

