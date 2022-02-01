Cordant Health Solutions Opens New Addiction Treatment Pharmacies in Illinois, Ohio and Oklahoma

DENVER, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordant Health Solutions®, a leader in providing innovative tools for monitoring patients in behavioral health programs, announced the expansion of its addiction treatment pharmacy program into three new states — Illinois, Ohio and Oklahoma. These new pharmacy openings are part of Cordant's managed medication-assisted treatment (MAT) pharmacy program.

Cordant's managed MAT pharmacy program Cordant Pharmacy Solutions™ supports clinicians who treat patients for opioid use disorder (OUD) and substance use disorder (SUD). Through Cordant's program, buprenorphine is delivered to clinics for patients in coordination with their treatment appointment, helping to eliminate some of the barriers to treatment that patients with addiction face, such as transportation issues, availability of medication when needed, and feelings of shame or stigma faced when filling prescriptions.

For patients receiving injectable therapies, Cordant delivers Sublocade® to clinics in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, and Vivitrol® to clinics in all states Cordant serves for administration by a clinician during their scheduled visit. Cordant also offers private injection suites for patients to receive their prescription Vivitrol® injection by a Cordant pharmacist in select pharmacies, including the Ohio and Oklahoma locations.

According to a recently released study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), in 2020, 40.3 million people aged 12 or older in the U.S. had an SUD in the past year, including 2.7 million who had an opioid use disorder. Research has shown that medication-assisted treatment in combination with therapy can successfully treat these disorders and help patients sustain recovery. Additionally, MAT is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as an effective evidence-based strategy for preventing opioid overdose.

"In the last year, we have seen a sharp increase in opioid-related overdoses and barriers in receiving treatment," said Daniel Mandoli, president of Cordant's pharmacy services. "With our new pharmacy openings across multiple states, we intend to improve access to safe and effective medications that help reduce the risk of overdose and improve adherence to treatment programs."

Cordant client Niki Robinson, ARNP, of Ideal Option in Spokane Valley, Washington, believes Cordant's program has changed her patients' lives. "When we started this program in our clinic, I was skeptical about how well it would work because a lot of our patients frequently missed appointments or needed to have their dosages adjusted every so often," she said. "But it has brought some of my patients out of their shells. They shared with me how judged and discriminated against they felt trying to fill their prescriptions and that it was discouraging them from coming to their appointments. Now, they are showing up for their appointments every time, on time. They come in and are greeted with a smile, see their provider, see the Cordant pharmacy coordinator to get their medication, and leave happy, satisfied patients that want to come back."

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, patients in Cordant's MAT pharmacy program showed 52% higher retention in treatment and 41% fewer drug-related emergency department visits than those who received their medication from traditional retail pharmacies. The study shows that patients in the program adhere to their treatment plan and medications.

Working together with addiction treatment providers, Cordant's program is dedicated to ensuring patients receive their medication in a stigma-free environment. With the addition of these new pharmacies, Cordant's MAT pharmacy program now serves more than 17,000 patients in 12 states using in-clinic or home delivery options.

About Cordant Health Solutions®

Cordant Health Solutions® (cordantsolutions.com) provides innovative solutions for clinicians, organizations and payers involved with substance use disorder, pain management and criminal justice cases to provide accurate, actionable results to hold patients accountable, reduce risk and improve patient outcomes. A leader in quality standards, Cordant integrates its unique specialized pharmacy services for medication-assisted treatment with drug testing options that include monitoring and risk assessment tools to improve patient accountability and optimize quality of life.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped nearly 45,000 patients through a network of over 65 office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) clinics across 10 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, and financial assistance and payment plans are available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, OB/GYN, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

