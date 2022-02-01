Conrad Smits joins ProntoForms’ Board of Directors

OTTAWA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams, is pleased to announce that Conrad Smits, former Head of Services & Solution Delivery at Philips and current External Advisor at Bain & Company and Principal at CSA Advisory LLC has accepted an invitation to join ProntoForms’ board of directors.



As Head of Services & Solution Delivery, Mr. Smits was responsible for directing the transformation of Philips’ worldwide services and solution delivery organization as part of the corporate strategy to achieve global healthcare solutions leadership. Prior to this he led a number of the global healthcare technology businesses of Philips. Mr. Smits also held executive positions at Danone and Coca-Cola and is a member of the Service Council.

Mr. Smits replaces the current director Jon Shantz who is stepping down from ProntoForms’ board after more than a decade of contribution.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to welcome Conrad Smits to ProntoForms,” said Terence Matthews, Chairman of ProntoForms Corporation. “Conrad is a recognized leader in field services for global operations. He brings a depth of industry knowledge and customer centricity that will help accelerate our enterprise adoption and growth.”

“I’d also like to extend my thanks to Jon Shantz for his guidance over the past years. His contributions towards the company positioning and go-to-market were instrumental to ProntoForms’ current growth and strong position in the market.”

Board appointments are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams. The Company's platform enables organizations to rapidly develop custom mobile apps with context and intelligence, empowering field teams to reliably complete complex work more effectively and safely.

The Company’s subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to improve asset uptime and CSAT, while also reducing compliance incidents and work stoppages. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

