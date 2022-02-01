Modular & Prefabricated Construction Market to hit $200 Bn by 2027, Says GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The modular & prefabricated construction market is expected to surpass USD 200 billion by 2027, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The growing application of modular & prefabricated constructions in electrical & electronic products will drive the market growth.

The global modular & prefabricated construction market is expected to witness strong growth during the projected time period owing to the increasing demand for modular & prefabricated construction as an alternative solution for constructional activities. As modular & prefabricated construction is a cost-effective solution when compared to traditional constructional activities, there is a growing inclination toward adopting this technique for the construction of residential & commercial units. The availability of customization and incorporation of various types of design patterns in construction have further fueled the demand for modular & prefabricated construction during the projected time period. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the construction activities around the world, negatively impacting the modular & prefabricated construction market.

The permanent segment will witness a CAGR of 6.8% during the projected time period. Permanent modular & prefabricated construction is an innovative construction method that uses offsite manufacturing methods for the prefabrication of single and also multi story structures in modular sectors. They can also be assembled into the existing structures or can be built to stand independently.

The concrete segment was valued at over USD 12 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach over USD 22 billion by 2027 in the modular & prefabricated construction market. The use of concrete is typically seen in buildings such as shelter, restrooms, utility buildings, etc. In this construction, the walls are fabricated with the use of high strength precast concreate or by using concrete masonry units. The use of concrete in modular & prefabricated construction helps to strengthen the modular units.

The healthcare segment was valued at over USD 13 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach over USD 20 billion by 2027 in the modular & prefabricated construction market. The growing government expenditure on improving and constructing new healthcare facilities will have a positive impact on the modular & prefabricated construction market . Moreover, as the technique is reliable, cost effective, and is completed in a short duration of time, the healthcare industry has started to adopt modular & prefabricated construction.

Asia Pacific region was valued at over USD 23 billion in 2020 in modular & prefabricated construction market and is expected to cross USD 39 billion by 2027. The growing urbanization and rising middle class population in the region are expected to positively impact the modular & prefabricated construction market. Moreover, the governments in the region are working on developing residential units that are affordable. The commercial sector in the region is also witnessing major changes as investments in developing commercial infrastructure will drive the modular & prefabricated construction market.

Various modular & prefabricated construction industry players are developing strategic partnerships to deliver alternative solutions for the construction industry. The growing modular & prefabricated construction activities are helping them to incorporate new technologies and provide their solutions to customers. Industry participants in the modular & prefabricated construction market include Bouygues Construction, ACS Group, Taisei Corporation, Katerra, Kleusberg GmbH, Riko group, Algeco, Red Sea Housing Services, Kiewit Corporation, Laing O’Rourke, Skanska AB, Guerdon Modular Buildings, Hickory Group, Lendlease Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Berkley Homes, Dubox, and Sekisui House Ltd., among others.

Some of the major findings in the Global Modular & Prefabricated Construction Market report include:

The rapidly growing residential sector in Asia Pacific will drive the modular & prefabricated construction market.





The rising construction industry will augment the modular & prefabricated construction market growth.





The increasing demand for sustainable construction solutions will fuel the modular & prefabricated construction industry growth.





The growing government support to develop sustainable alternative construction solutions will support the market growth.





Market players are working on forming strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the modular & prefabricated construction market.





