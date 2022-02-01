Global Marine Composites Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global marine composites market reached a value of US$ 4.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Marine composites refer to a mixture of fibers and resin materials that are used to shape and reinforce marine components. Ferrocement, glass-reinforced plastic, wood fibers, carbon composites and aramid fiber are some of the most commonly used marine components. They are usually manufactured using polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy, thermoplastic, acrylic and phenolic resins. They are also used for manufacturing gratings, ducts, shafts, piping and hull shells. These composite-based parts are used for assembling powerboats, sailboats and cruise ships as they offer advantageous properties, such as high mechanical strength, fuel efficiency, reduction in the overall weight, corrosion resistance, and customizability



One of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market is the significant growth in the maritime industry across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand for high speed, power and luxury boats and yachts is also providing a boost to the market growth. Marine composites are extensively used for manufacturing recreational boats that have a high strength-to-weight ratio, fuel-efficiency, improved noise damping features and lower magnetic signature. In line with this, increasing marine transportation activities and cargo movement across borders is contributing to the market growth. Composites, such as fiber-reinforced composites, are being increasingly used as they can withstand extreme pressures from winds, waves and tides and maintain their physical properties when submerged in saltwater. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of marine composites using renewable materials and vacuum infusion, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These composites provide additional stiffness, vibration damping, water repellency and impact and abrasion resistance



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global marine composites market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on composite type, fiber type, resin type and vessel type



Breakup by Composite Type:

Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)

Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)

Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)

Breakup by Fiber Type:

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Natural Fiber

Others

Breakup by Resin Type:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Phenolic

Acrylic

Others

Breakup by Vessel Type:

Power Boats

Sailboats

Cruise Ships

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3A Composites GmbH (Schweiter Technologies), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, GMS Composites, Gurit AG, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Marine Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Solvay SA, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Zoltek Corporation (Toray Industries), etc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global marine composites market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global marine composites market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the composite type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fiber type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vessel type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global marine composites market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Marine Composites Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Composite Type

6.1 Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Fiber Type

7.1 Glass Fiber

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Carbon Fiber

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Aramid Fiber

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Natural Fiber

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Resin Type

8.1 Polyester

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Vinyl Ester

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Epoxy

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Thermoplastic

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Phenolic

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Acrylic

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vessel Type

9.1 Power Boats

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Sailboats

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Cruise Ships

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 3A Composites GmbH (Schweiter Technologies)

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 GMS Composites

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Gurit AG

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Hexcel Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Hyosung Marine Co. Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Owens Corning

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Solvay SA

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 SGL Carbon SE

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Teijin Limited

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Zoltek Corporation (Toray Industries)

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jovqk