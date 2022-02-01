Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Savings Banks Group and Cognizant terminate their contract

English Finnish

Central Bank of Savings Banks Plc

Stock Exchange Release

1st February 2022 at 13:40 pm

Savings Banks Group and Cognizant have jointly decided to terminate the contract relating to the renewal of core banking platform signed in 2019. Cognizant will pay Savings Banks Group compensation for the termination of the contract. The termination of the contract will have a positive impact on Savings Banks Group’s operating profit for 2022. Savings Banks Group will continue the core banking system development with determination. The termination of the contract has no effect on the banking services of Savings Banks Groups’s customers.

