WASHINGTON, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Printing Ceramic Market size is expected to reach 797.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.1% during the forecast period. Rising investment to outsource 3D printing by various industries such as, aerospace, healthcare, and electronics is expected to witness the growth of the market in the upcoming years. This technique provides various features such as helped to consolidate the product assembly, enormous use in product designing and some other. Also, ceramics are majorly used for printing on cups, plates, and other cutlery items. All these factors are also influencing the high demand of 3D Printing Ceramic Market in the years to come, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “3D Printing Ceramic Market by Type (Oxide-based, Non-oxide-based), by Form (Powder, Liquid, Filament), by Application (Prototyping and Tooling, Commercial/Manufacturing), by End User (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Electronics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size valued at 147.3 Million in 2021.



List of Prominent Players in the 3D Printing Ceramic Market:

3D CERAM (SINTO)

ExONE GmbH

3dresyns

Admatec Europe

Tethon 3D

Steinbach AG

3D Systems Inc.

Johnson Matthey

Aon Inni

Ceramtec GmbH

Zrapid Tech

Trunnano

International Syalons

Formlabs

Kwambio Inc.



Market Overview :

Increasing Use of Bio Ceramics for Implants Drive the Market

Rising use of bio ceramics such as, tricalcium phosphate and hydroxyapatite in healthcare industry is majorly augmenting the growth of 3D Printing Ceramic Market in the coming years. These ceramics are used for manufacturing custom bone implants which are non-reactive to body cells, thus, increasing the market demand. However, as compared with composite materials, 3D printing ceramics are less in demand and this is one of the restraining factors of this market. Moreover, the advancement in the use of 3d Printing is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The 3D Printing Ceramic Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on 3D Printing Ceramic Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Company Profiles

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

COVID Impact Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Europe Dominates the Global 3D Printing Ceramic Market

Europe is anticipated to witness the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This spike is mainly accounted due to the presence of large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers in this region. In addition, increasing production of military and commercial aircraft is responsible for fuelling the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, various government in this region are showing major focus on developing 3D printing products by using advance printing materials, thus, helps in driving the market growth. For instance, ExOne, industrial 3D printing systems and service provider, made a contract with the USA's Department of Defense to develop portable 3D printing factories in shipping containers capable of printing both metals and ceramics.

Recent Developments:

March, 2021: Admatec Europe extended its technical support to Bio fabrication Research Laboratory of Sichuan University to promote industrialization of 3D printing in bio applications.

December 2021: 3D Ceram announced that, a serious amount of scientific research has been published on additive manufacturing for ceramics with 3DCeram SLA technology.

November, 2021: The ExOne Company announced that the Schunk Group, an international technology company featuring products made of high-tech materials, has purchased an X1 25Pro large metal binder jetting system.

December, 2020: 3D Ceram collaborated with Anywaves to develop 3D printed antennas for space applications.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the 3D Printing Ceramic Market?

How will the 3D Printing Ceramic Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the 3D Printing Ceramic Market?

What is the 3D Printing Ceramic market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the 3D Printing Ceramic Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “3D Printing Ceramic Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 147.3 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 797.9 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Oxide-based, Non-oxide-based



Form: - Powder, Liquid, Filament



Application: - Prototyping and Tooling, Commercial/Manufacturing



End User: - Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Construction, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "3D Printing Ceramic Market by Type (Oxide-based, Non-oxide-based), by Form (Powder, Liquid, Filament), by Application (Prototyping and Tooling, Commercial/Manufacturing), by End User (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Electronics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/3d-printing-ceramic-market-760994

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

