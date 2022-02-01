Global Microarray Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Abcam, Partek and Indevr Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microarray Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microarray market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The global microarray market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer as well as increased funding for genomic research. Additionally, the rapidly evolving information and software technology, as well as emerging bioinformatics, are also some of the factors driving the microarray market, making it cost-effective, dependable, and long-lasting. However, a lack of skilled professionals and the growing penetration of next-generation DNA sequencing techniques are considered to address significant challenges to market growth.

The global microarray market witnessed positive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as huge efforts to manufacture vaccines, develop new drugs, deployment of test kits was fueling the growth of the biotechnology sector. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the use of microarrays techniques in pharmaceutical research.

The global microarray market is segmented based on type, and application; Based on type, the market is segmented into DNA microarrays, protein microarray, peptide microarray, tissue microarray, and others (cellular microarray). Further based on application, the market is segregated into diagnosis and prognosis, Pharmacogenomics and theragnostic, and drug discovery, and others. The DNA Microarray segment is expected to have a significant share of the global microarray market attributing to the increasing applications of the DNA microarray approach in various sectors, such as gene expression, proteomics, disease monitoring, and drug discovery.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for microarray. Factors such as increased emphasis on personalized medicine, an increase in cancer diagnostic rates, and technological advancements are largely responsible for fueling the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow significantly as a result of increased government funding in the healthcare sector. As per IBEF, the healthcare sector in India received $679 million in investment in 2018. These government initiatives are expected to increase demand for microarrays used in research, therefore, fueling the demand for microarrays in the Asia-Pacific market.

