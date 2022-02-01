Global Kids Nutrition Strategies & Trends Report 2022: Which Consumer Trends Offer the Most Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategies & Trends in Kids Nutrition 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Launching a kids nutrition product is one of the most attractive ideas - who doesn't want to make a positive difference to children's diets? But targeting kids is also one of the riskiest strategies in the food industry, with failure (or failing to grow beyond a niche business) the most common outcome for kids brands.

This report will help you maximise your chances of success by showing you:

  • Which consumer trends offer the most growth opportunities and how to connect to them
  • The seven most effective strategies in kids nutrition
  • Common traps to avoid

This 36-page report sets out, using real-world examples:

  • A 7-step checklist for a successful kids nutrition strategy
  • The 8 key growth trends

The report draws on:

  • Our 15+ years of expert consultancy in the kid's nutrition sector
  • Our wealth of primary research, including interviews with hundreds of industry executives

Key Topics Covered:

  • Paths to success in kids nutrition
  • A checklist for success in kids nutrition
  • Eight key trends in kids nutrition

