Getty Images, Official Photographic Agency for the International Olympic Committee, to Capture Stunning Imagery from Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced its award-winning photographers, editors, and operations staff will be capturing the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Serving as the Official Photographic Agency of the International Olympic Committee, Getty Images will deploy a team of over 60, using innovative technology to shoot more than 1.5 million images from the Opening Ceremony on February 4th to the Closing Ceremony on February 20th.

For the first time ever at an edition of the Olympic Winter Games, Getty Images proprietary technology will allow the team to edit photos from the Olympic Winter Games remotely with 30 editors live-editing from various locations around the world. Getty Images will connect key photo positions from inside all 13 Olympic venues directly to the Getty Images office in the Main Media Center and to editors around the world in real-time. Getty Images world-renowned technology will enable a photograph to be taken at an event and then uploaded to gettyimages.com in as little as 30 seconds, empowering Getty Images’ global customer base to tell more immediate and impactful visual stories.

Getty Images will also capture unique angles of indoor Winter sports like ice and speed skating using industry-leading remote and robotic cameras placed throughout the venues, transporting fans at home into the heart of the Olympic action.

“For over 26 years, Getty Images has been able to share the Olympics' most iconic imagery to the world’s media, Olympic partners, licensees, and fans at home,” said Ken Mainardis, Global Head of Content, Getty Images. “Once more, we are proud to partner with the International Olympic Committee and capture the beauty of this world-class sporting event. The Winter Olympics is an incredible opportunity to display Getty Images’ photographic excellence and provide an original perspective of the best and most unique Olympic moments as they happen.”

Getty Images has covered 14 Summer Games and 13 Winter Games since 1968 as Allsport and subsequently Getty Images. As a complement to the live editorial coverage of the Olympic Games, Getty Images has one of the world’s largest collections of archival Olympic imagery dating back to the Olympic Games in Athens, in 1896.

Founded in 1995, Getty Images was the first photographic agency to partner with the world’s leading sport governing bodies and continues to partner with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Along with the IOC, Getty Images is an official photographer or photographic partner to over 80 of the world’s leading sport governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including the NBA, PGA, FIFA, International Cricket Council, Major League Baseball, UEFA, National Hockey League, NASCAR, PGA of America, Manchester United and FC Bayern Munich.