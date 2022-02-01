Smart & Final Taps Inmar Intelligence Retail Cloud to Launch its Digital Coupon and Off-Site Media Capabilities

Winston-Salem, NC, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, an applied data platform company, today announced that Smart & Final, the West Coast grocery warehouse retailer, is leveraging Inmar Intelligence’s marketing technologies to power targetable and attributable digital coupons and offsite media. Inmar will power the targeting, execution and measurement of incentives and off-site media.

Leveraging Inmar's data intelligence platform, ShopperSyncTM, Smart & Final will be able to create and deliver personalized omnichannel experiences for their shoppers. With integrated targeting and execution capabilities, Smart & Final will be able to expand on their efforts to drive shopper loyalty and partner with their CPG suppliers to deliver relevant content and savings to their shoppers at a time when shoppers are seeking and using digital offers more than ever. Digital coupon redemption accounted for 33% of all redemptions as of July 2021.

"We are excited to partner with Inmar and leverage their leading incentives and media capabilities to give Smart & Final customers more ways to shop and save,” said Joe VanDette, Group Vice President of Marketing at Smart & Final. “Through this agreement, we will be able to create additional brand engagements, evolve our one-stop shopping experience and offer customers expanded opportunities to connect with their favorite local and national brands.”

Inmar Intelligence’s Retail Cloud allows retailers to easily integrate their loyalty and media programs including offsite media, onsite media, digital incentives, influencer marketing, chat-based media and instore. Powered by ShopperSync, retailers are able to unify and leverage their first-party, transactional data across all media and promotions channels in the retailer’s network while managing permissions and governance rights.

“We are thrilled that Smart & Final has selected our Retail Cloud to optimize their digital coupon efforts and offsite media capabilities,” said Spencer Baird, EVP, President, Martech at Inmar Intelligence. “We trust that the combination of the Inmar platform and our partnership with merchants and marketers at Smart & Final will lead to great experiences for their shoppers.”

For more information about Inmar Intelligence’s Incentives and media offerings, please visit https://www.inmar.com/solutions-retailers.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading applied data platform company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help companies drive innovation and achieve digital transformation. Our integrated workflows create insights through Analytics, AI and Machine Learning to drive faster actions and outcomes.

Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final’s 254 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. Bodega Latina Corporation (now being renamed Chedraui USA) acquired Smart & Final in 2021 and currently operates 254 Smart & Final stores, 61 El Super stores, 3 El Super Fresh stores and 59 Fiesta Mart stores across California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.