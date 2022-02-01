SurgeTrader Partners With BKForex to Provide a Vast Range of Trading Resources in Their Funded Trader Program

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proprietary trading firm SurgeTrader announces its partnership with BKForex to offer its funded trader community a range of trading education courses, coaching and trade ideas, among other resources.

SurgeTrader offers funded accounts, backing traders with real money accounts with buying power up to $10 million. Upon qualifying for a funded account, traders keep 75% of the profits they earn thereafter. The SurgeTrader funded account program offers traders access to a large selection of tradable instruments — including major and minor FX pairs, crypto, individual stocks, indices, metals, oil and commodities.

BKForex founders Kathy Lien and Boris Schlossberg have decades of collective expertise trading the markets and are long-time contributors on CNBC programs like Squawk Box and Closing Bell. Together, they developed the BKForex program in 2007 to help traders achieve extraordinary results with a membership that gives traders access to a variety of resources, including:

Daily live trading webinars

Trade ideas across multiple markets

Members-only trading indicators

Live 24/7 trading chat room

Trading courses and strategy videos

Through SurgeTrader's partnership with BK Forex, all traders will receive a complimentary 30-day membership with BKForex — a $175 value. Traders will also gain access to an exclusive monthly webinar provided by Boris Schlossberg and Kathy Lien exclusively for SurgeTraders.

"Kathy and Boris are masters of their craft," says Garrett Hollander, SurgeTrader CMO. "There are many trading resources out there, but almost none with the long-standing track record of success that BKForex brings to the table." Hollander continues, "They have been helping traders to excel in the markets for nearly two decades and we're excited that they'll be sharing their expertise and market analysis with our community of traders."

When asked about the partnership, BKForex co-founder Kathy Lien remarked, "Not everyone has the capital to achieve meaningful profits from their hard work and discipline in trading the markets. SurgeTrader offers a valuable win-win funding service to their traders and we're enthusiastic about working with their community, and coaching their traders."

BKForex co-founder Boris Schlossberg summed it up by saying, "What makes this partnership exciting is that, just like BKForex provides seasoned market analysis, SurgeTrader is providing the capital to make the most of market opportunities. It's a partnership that puts the trader first and in the best position to win on all fronts."

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a US-based proprietary trading — or prop trading — firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $1 million. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

About BKForex:

BKForex is a market analysis and trading education company whose founders have over fifty years of real market trading experience. The firm's motto is "Traders first, and analysts second" and it adheres to that vision by providing daily live market trading ideas across a variety of instruments including forex, stock indices, crypto, and commodities. For more information on BKForex or how to become a member trader, visit http://www.bkforex.com.

Contact:

Garrett Hollander

239-829-8438

info@surgetrader.com

