Prodege Accelerates Innovation & Growth Plan With Acquisition of Pollfish

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege, a cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform, announced today that it has acquired Pollfish, a modern, mobile-first survey platform providing authentic responses in real-time. This acquisition furthers Prodege’s mission to ensure its partners have access to cost-effective and intuitive research solutions, allowing researchers to unearth actionable consumer insights and make decisions quickly at scale.



Founded in 2013, Pollfish supports the needs of the modern researcher by offering a user-friendly and powerful global DIY platform for end-to-end research from survey creation to lightning-fast results. Aware that many organizations today require a quick turnaround, Pollfish leverages new technologies to improve respondent access, quality, and speed of response.

"As Prodege continues to carve a path of innovation, this acquisition is an exciting development for our clients and partners. We are very impressed by Pollfish’s modern approach to surveying consumers and strong commitment to data quality and are thrilled to welcome them into the Prodege family," says Prodege CEO & Chairman, Chuck Davis. "Our partners will also benefit greatly from organic access to a new audience of consumers while continuing to receive the phenomenal service they are accustomed to."

“Prodege has built an impressive reputation for its wide consumer reach, first-rate team of professionals, and ability to evolve to meet changing industry needs,” says Pollfish, Founder & CEO, John Papadakis. “Prodege is aligned with Pollfish in prioritizing growth and innovation and has the resources and expertise to propel our continued success.”

About Prodege, LLC

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform that leverages its global audience of reward program members to power its business solutions. Bolstered in 2021 by a major investment by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, our innovative offerings will continue to enable leading brands and agencies to gather insights and market to their target audiences. Through deep consumer profiling, our partners can more effectively acquire new customers, boost engagement, increase revenue, and drive brand loyalty and product adoption. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

About Pollfish

Founded in 2013, Pollfish allows businesses to connect with millions of customers globally & perform fast and iterative research. By embracing a product-first approach to research our clients can create, target & analyze data in an all-in-one DIY platform.

