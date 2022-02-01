

Notice of General Meeting

Amryt seeking shareholder approval for share buybacks and routine matters

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, February 1, 2022, Amryt Pharma plc (Nasdaq: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases (the “Company” or “Amryt”), announces that a notice of general meeting will be posted to shareholders of the Company (“Shareholders”) in the coming days (the “General Meeting”). This General Meeting will be held at the Company’s headquarters at 45 Mespil Road, Dublin 4, Ireland at 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. EST) on March 2, 2022.

Copies of the notice for the General Meeting, when posted, will also be available on the Company's website, www.amrytpharma.com.

The General Meeting is being convened to deal with several routine matters that require approval from Shareholders. The General Meeting is not an annual general meeting and the annual general meeting for the Company for 2022 will be held later in the year.

The resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting include a resolution that would allow the Company to make repurchases of its own shares in accordance with the procedures under the Companies Act 2006 for “off-market purchases”. If this resolution is passed, the Board may approve the repurchase of the Company’s ordinary shares (including ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares). The Board will exercise this power only when, in light of market conditions prevailing at the time, it believes that the effect of such purchases will be in the best interests and to the corporate benefit of Shareholders generally. The Board considers it to be desirable for this general authority to be available to provide flexibility in the management of the Company’s capital resources. Passing of this resolution is not an approval of the amount or timing of any repurchase activity. There can be no assurance as to whether the Company will repurchase any of its ordinary shares or as to the amount of any such repurchases or the prices at which such repurchases may be made.

The health and welfare of our Shareholders and colleagues is our priority in making arrangements for the General Meeting. Therefore, in planning the General Meeting, we have been mindful above all of the need to ensure a COVID-secure meeting with appropriate social distancing for any Shareholders who might wish, subject to the UK and Irish Governments’ ongoing guidance on public gatherings relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, to attend the General Meeting in person. The Company continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in respect of COVID-19.

The General Meeting will take place at the time, date and venue stated above. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the General Meeting by appointing the Chairman of the General Meeting as their proxy. This means that the Chairman of the General Meeting will be able to vote on their behalf, and in accordance with their instructions, at the General Meeting.

We will continue to monitor developments, including the latest UK and Irish Governments’ measures relating to COVID-19, and in the event that the General Meeting arrangements change, the Company will issue an announcement via our website at www.amrytpharma.com. Shareholders should therefore continue to monitor the Company’s website for any update.

To support engagement with our Shareholders, the Company intends to provide a telephone facility to allow Shareholders to listen to the formal business of the General Meeting. Any such Shareholder participation via the telephone facility will not constitute formal attendance at the General Meeting, and Shareholders will not be able to vote on any resolutions via the telephone facility.

The dial-in numbers for Shareholders (or their duly appointed proxies or corporate representatives) to access the telephone facility are as follows:

(Passcode: 4345819)

Ireland: +353 (0) 1 506 0626;

UK: +44 (0) 203 009 5709 and

US: +1 646 787 1226.





Please note that if you appoint any person other than the Chairman of the General Meeting as your proxy, that person will need to attend the General Meeting in person to cast your vote as directed. Such person will not be deemed to have attended the General Meeting in person by dialling into the telephone facility.

The Company also encourages Shareholders to submit questions to, or raise matters of concern in relation to the formal business of the General Meeting with, the Board by email to ir@amrytpharma.com, to arrive by no later than 2:00 p.m. GMT on February 25, 2022. Please include your full name and contact details. The Company will endeavour to answer any questions received by Shareholders by the time specified above during the General Meeting.

