Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership With New Frontier Presents to Enter the Metaverse

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. (the “Company” or Simply Better Brands”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce its entry into the Metaverse in conjunction with strategic partner, New Frontier Presents. The alliance enables the Company to rapidly develop digital brand and shopping experiences in the omni-channel environment of VR/AR, tablet, and mobile.

“As shopping behaviors continue to evolve, we see the metaverse as a broad experiential canvas on how to engage with our consumers digitally,” said Kathy Casey, Simply Better Brands CEO. “Our initial entry is complete with gamification of our PureKana Wellness Brand. Future explorations include a wellness spa parcel placement, NFTs, digital currency, and end-to-end shopability of our portfolio. Leveraging emerging technologies is a core strategy to drive awareness, acquire customers and strengthen loyalty to our brands.”

“With our February launch rapidly approaching, we are extremely excited to announce our partnership with Simply Better Brands,” said Co-founder of New Frontier Presents, Jeff Buesing. “It is our goal to align with strategic partners who are forward thinking, high integrity, customer centric, and looking for innovative ways to expand their footprint. As our health and wellness partner, the opportunity to engage customers through immersive experiences in virtual spaces offers another platform to build brand awareness and loyalty.”

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

About New Frontier Presents

New Frontier Presents is a boundary-pushing Metaverse company that blends Play-2-Earn gaming, NFT assets, blockchain, and digital currency. Founded by Ryan Schuler and Jeff Buesing, the Company’s mission is to bridge the gap between the real and digital worlds through immersive gaming, innovative utility, community engagement, and education. Powered by its Community Driven Economy, its members are rewarded to play, create, and grow together. As technology shifts from Web 2.0 to 3.0 generation, New Frontier Presents is committed towards building a brand that spans both global and Metaversal landscapes for itself and partners.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" ‎and "forward looking ‎statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities ‎laws. Forward-looking statements and ‎information are based on plans, expectations and ‎estimates of management at the date the information is provided ‎and are subject to certain ‎factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company’s financial ‎condition and ‎development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 ‎‎pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, the Company’s ability to ‎execute on its ‎business plans, distribution plans, reliance on a consistent supply chain, and ‎claims relating to the efficacy and results of the Company's products. Specifically, this news ‎release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, the Company's partnership with New Frontier Presents and future development of digital brand and shopping experiences. ‎

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties ‎and other factors ‎that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from ‎those projected in such forward-‎looking statements and information. Factors that could cause ‎the forward-looking statements and information in ‎this news release to change or to be ‎inaccurate include, but are not limited to, changing consumer preferences, the ‎impacts of ‎COVID-19, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, ability to ‎obtain ‎necessary regulatory approvals and product viability and risk, as well as the other risks ‎and uncertainties ‎applicable to the Company and the industries in which it operates, and as set ‎forth in the Company’s annual ‎information form available under the Company’s profile at ‎www.sedar.com. ‎

There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in ‎whole or in part as ‎those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does ‎not undertake any obligation to update ‎publicly or to revise any of the included forward-‎looking statements, whether as a result of new information, ‎future events or otherwise, except ‎as may be required by applicable securities law.‎

