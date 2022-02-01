Miromatrix Announces Participation in BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced its participation in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference.



Miromatrix Medical's management is scheduled to present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

