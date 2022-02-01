Learning Management System (LMS) Market to hit $150 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The learning management system (LMS) market is expected to surpass USD 150 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . With a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases coupled with lockdown measures undertaken, distance learning is gaining popularity globally. The expansion of resources and learning opportunities by solution providers will help educators to deliver engaging experiences and engage remote students through distance learning.

Students belonging to Generation Z have more knowledge of the latest products compared to the earlier generations. This has also created a demand for a modern educational environment among students including online & distance learning platforms. The government is supporting the implementation of distance learning system. In August 2020, the U.S. Secretary of Education issued final rules to govern distance learning in higher education and promote the requirement of a diverse population of students.

Corporate LMS is increasingly becoming crucial for the success of a business as employee skill enhancement, and continuous learning of new technological trends has become a need to stay competitive. Corporate organizations benefit from LMS as it allows them to provide customized training to their employees, saving time spent on staff training. Enterprises are investing heavily in upskilling their current workforce while also ensuring that the talent pool's pipeline is maintained. Businesses use online learning technologies to give employees the flexibility to take courses when it is convenient for them. Large enterprise Learning Management Systems (LMS) can assist in providing enhanced learning experiences to their entire business ecosystem.

Robust internet infrastructure in Europe supports the adoption of LMS technology . Fast internet ensures seamless connectivity that supports high-quality videos to be downloaded and watched without significant buffering time. Strong telecom infrastructure in several countries in Europe including France, Italy, and Germany facilitates enhanced mobile learning experience as content is streamed with high speeds without lags. Government organizations have encouraged 5G tower installations for the overall economic development. This will further propel the LMS market growth. Government initiatives targeted at strengthening the country’s telecom infrastructure will also support the LMS industry growth. In March 2020, the government announced an investment of USD 6 billion in the broadband sector.

Some major findings of the learning management system market report are:

The LMS market will expand due to increased competition among students to improve academic performance. To effectively understand the concepts, students are taking several courses from global market players. Active participation of subject matter experts to design LMS solutions and diversification of available courses will aid in market expansion.





The increasing awareness about the benefits of using an online learning management system for training programs will help the market growth. It aids in the management of all eLearning courses in a centralized location, build engaging, and up-to-date learning materials using various instructional categories, and the design of personalized learning paths for individuals.





LMS service providers are enhancing the e-learning experience of users by focusing on offering scalable and cost-effective learning solutions that can be easily distributed among target audiences. LMS consulting and deployment services enhance the learning program to increase the user base and platform scalability.





The market is witnessing increasing penetration of private schools that have exhaustive academic syllabus. This increases the demand for advanced LMS solutions offered by market players for K-12 students. Students are enrolling into various online courses designed according to the syllabus followed by various education boards.





Large organizations are leveraging LMS to design online partner certification programs, provide support resources, use e-learning analytics to track partner progress, and reduce compliance risks by educating the relevant staff. Digital learning enables large enterprises to train the remote workforce, helping the learning management system market grow.





